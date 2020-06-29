All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL

9088 Outlook Rock Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9088 Outlook Rock Trail, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Located in Windermere and 2 miles from Disney Attractions, this inviting ENERGY STAR HOME features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 20x10 COVERED LANAI, 2 car garage and FENCED backyard. 1st Floor Bedroom with Full Bath. Kitchen includes 42" MAPLE CABINETS w/ CROWN MOLDING, GRANITE COUTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & WALK-IN PANTRY. Master Suite upstairs has a Tray Ceiling, Walk-in Closet, Privacy Lavatory, Raised Dual Vanity Sinks, Soaking Tub and Glass-enclosed Shower. 18"x18" CERAMIC TILE in Foyer, Kitchen, Great Room, Laundry & Bathrooms. BRICK PAVER DRIVEWAY & LEADWALK. Irrigation System. Large 17x14 Secondary Bedroom with private bath located upstairs. ENERGY STAR features with R-38 INSULATION and 14 SEER HVAC provide savings with LOW UTILITY BILLS. Windermere Trails offers residents a Dog Park w/ Wash Station, Playground, Exercise Area, Community Pool and Cabana.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL have any available units?
9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL have?
Some of 9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL offers parking.
Does 9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL has a pool.
Does 9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL has units with air conditioning.

