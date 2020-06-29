9088 OUTLOOK ROCK TRAIL

Amenities
Located in Windermere and 2 miles from Disney Attractions, this inviting ENERGY STAR HOME features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 20x10 COVERED LANAI, 2 car garage and FENCED backyard. 1st Floor Bedroom with Full Bath. Kitchen includes 42" MAPLE CABINETS w/ CROWN MOLDING, GRANITE COUTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & WALK-IN PANTRY. Master Suite upstairs has a Tray Ceiling, Walk-in Closet, Privacy Lavatory, Raised Dual Vanity Sinks, Soaking Tub and Glass-enclosed Shower. 18"x18" CERAMIC TILE in Foyer, Kitchen, Great Room, Laundry & Bathrooms. BRICK PAVER DRIVEWAY & LEADWALK. Irrigation System. Large 17x14 Secondary Bedroom with private bath located upstairs. ENERGY STAR features with R-38 INSULATION and 14 SEER HVAC provide savings with LOW UTILITY BILLS. Windermere Trails offers residents a Dog Park w/ Wash Station, Playground, Exercise Area, Community Pool and Cabana.