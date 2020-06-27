All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:57 AM

8667 Coventry Park Way

8667 Coventry Park Way · No Longer Available
Location

8667 Coventry Park Way, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
8667 Coventry Park Way Available 09/01/19 Gorgeous Lake View 3 BR 2.5 bath Luxury Townhome in Windermere Trails Highly Upgraded and close to everything - Available JSeptember1st - For best response text Chris a 3212777609

If only the best will do, then this is the home for you it has it all including lake views and positioned perfectly to see the nightly Disney Fireworks!

The best neighborhood Windermere Trails is a highly desirable, upscale community of townhomes and single family homes with outstanding amenities including a lake-front resort style pool with cabana, splash park, open air pavilion, playground, and dog park.

The best location Windermere Trails unparalleled location offers easy access to the Disney parks and major roadways. It is walking distance to Publix and other shops and just a few minutes drive to Downtown Disney and Winter Garden Village Mall and you can see Disney Fireworks nightly from your home.

The best upgrades The townhome features brand new high end stainless steel appliances, gorgeous quartz counters in the kitchen with elegant tile backsplash, upgraded baths, upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures, high end cabinets, and tile floors

The best layout The 1600 sq ft floor plan of the townhome is incredibly functional with a large upgraded kitchen overlooking the family room which has a French door leading to a courtyard patio area featuring brick pavers perfect for BBQs that leads to the rear entry garage. Upstairs is a spacious master with upgraded bath. The 2 other bedrooms gorgeous lake views as well as the nightly Disney fireworks.

The best schools Schools at Windermere Trails are A rated and among the top-rated in the state including the brand new Bay lake elementary, Bridgewater Middle, and West Orange High. There is also a Montessori school right within the subdivision.

Owner preferences non-smokers and pets are limited to one dog under 15 lbs.

Rent - $1895/month includes Lawn Care and washer and dryer.

Application fee is $45 per adult. There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing. For more information, please text chris at 321-277-7609

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3367849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8667 Coventry Park Way have any available units?
8667 Coventry Park Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8667 Coventry Park Way have?
Some of 8667 Coventry Park Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8667 Coventry Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
8667 Coventry Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8667 Coventry Park Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8667 Coventry Park Way is pet friendly.
Does 8667 Coventry Park Way offer parking?
Yes, 8667 Coventry Park Way offers parking.
Does 8667 Coventry Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8667 Coventry Park Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8667 Coventry Park Way have a pool?
Yes, 8667 Coventry Park Way has a pool.
Does 8667 Coventry Park Way have accessible units?
No, 8667 Coventry Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8667 Coventry Park Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8667 Coventry Park Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8667 Coventry Park Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8667 Coventry Park Way does not have units with air conditioning.
