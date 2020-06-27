Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly

8667 Coventry Park Way Available 09/01/19 Gorgeous Lake View 3 BR 2.5 bath Luxury Townhome in Windermere Trails Highly Upgraded and close to everything - Available JSeptember1st - For best response text Chris a 3212777609



If only the best will do, then this is the home for you it has it all including lake views and positioned perfectly to see the nightly Disney Fireworks!



The best neighborhood Windermere Trails is a highly desirable, upscale community of townhomes and single family homes with outstanding amenities including a lake-front resort style pool with cabana, splash park, open air pavilion, playground, and dog park.



The best location Windermere Trails unparalleled location offers easy access to the Disney parks and major roadways. It is walking distance to Publix and other shops and just a few minutes drive to Downtown Disney and Winter Garden Village Mall and you can see Disney Fireworks nightly from your home.



The best upgrades The townhome features brand new high end stainless steel appliances, gorgeous quartz counters in the kitchen with elegant tile backsplash, upgraded baths, upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures, high end cabinets, and tile floors



The best layout The 1600 sq ft floor plan of the townhome is incredibly functional with a large upgraded kitchen overlooking the family room which has a French door leading to a courtyard patio area featuring brick pavers perfect for BBQs that leads to the rear entry garage. Upstairs is a spacious master with upgraded bath. The 2 other bedrooms gorgeous lake views as well as the nightly Disney fireworks.



The best schools Schools at Windermere Trails are A rated and among the top-rated in the state including the brand new Bay lake elementary, Bridgewater Middle, and West Orange High. There is also a Montessori school right within the subdivision.



Owner preferences non-smokers and pets are limited to one dog under 15 lbs.



Rent - $1895/month includes Lawn Care and washer and dryer.



Application fee is $45 per adult. There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing. For more information, please text chris at 321-277-7609



No Cats Allowed



