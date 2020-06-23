All apartments in Horizon West
8638 Wellington Blue Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8638 Wellington Blue Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
8638 Wellington Blue Ln Available 03/01/19 Gorgeous Park View 3 BR 2.5 bath Luxury Townhome in Windermere Trails Highly Upgraded and close to everything - Available March 1st. Please contact **Cartree Pettis for showings @ 407-687-0973. Include property address, your name, desired move-in date, and any pet info.**

If only the best will do, then this is the home for you it has it all including park views and positioned perfectly to see nightly Disney Fireworks!

The best neighborhood Windermere Trails is a highly desirable, upscale community of townhomes and single family homes with outstanding amenities including a lake-front resort style pool with cabana, splash park, open air pavilion, playground, and dog park.

The best location Windermere Trails unparalleled location offers easy access to the Disney parks and major roadways. It is walking distance to Publix and other shops and just a few minutes drive to Downtown Disney and Winter Garden Village Mall.

The best upgrades The townhome features brand new high end stainless steel appliances, gorgeous quartz counters in the kitchen with elegant tile backsplash, upgraded baths, upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures, high end cabinets, and tile floors

The best layout The 1600 sq ft floor plan of the townhome is incredibly functional with a large upgraded kitchen overlooking the family room which has a French door leading to a courtyard patio area featuring brick pavers perfect for BBQs that leads to the rear entry garage. Upstairs is a spacious master that also has fantastic views nightly of the Disney fireworks while the 2 other bedrooms have great views of the park.

The best schools Schools at Windermere Trails are A rated and among the top-rated in the state including the brand new Bay lake elementary, Bridgewater Middle, and West Orange High. There is also a Montessori school right within the subdivision.

Owner preferences non-smokers and pets are limited to one dog under 10 lbs.

Rent - includes Lawn Care and washer and dryer.

Rental application fee is $45.00 per adult
There is a one-time $100.00 admin fee due at lease signing
Available February 1st. Please contact **Cartree Pettis for showings @ 407-687-0973. Include property address, your name, desired move-in date, and any pet info.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2758189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8638 Wellington Blue Ln have any available units?
8638 Wellington Blue Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8638 Wellington Blue Ln have?
Some of 8638 Wellington Blue Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8638 Wellington Blue Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8638 Wellington Blue Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8638 Wellington Blue Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8638 Wellington Blue Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8638 Wellington Blue Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8638 Wellington Blue Ln does offer parking.
Does 8638 Wellington Blue Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8638 Wellington Blue Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8638 Wellington Blue Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8638 Wellington Blue Ln has a pool.
Does 8638 Wellington Blue Ln have accessible units?
No, 8638 Wellington Blue Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8638 Wellington Blue Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8638 Wellington Blue Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8638 Wellington Blue Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8638 Wellington Blue Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
