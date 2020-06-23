Amenities

8638 Wellington Blue Ln Available 03/01/19 Gorgeous Park View 3 BR 2.5 bath Luxury Townhome in Windermere Trails Highly Upgraded and close to everything - Available March 1st. Please contact **Cartree Pettis for showings @ 407-687-0973. Include property address, your name, desired move-in date, and any pet info.**



If only the best will do, then this is the home for you it has it all including park views and positioned perfectly to see nightly Disney Fireworks!



The best neighborhood Windermere Trails is a highly desirable, upscale community of townhomes and single family homes with outstanding amenities including a lake-front resort style pool with cabana, splash park, open air pavilion, playground, and dog park.



The best location Windermere Trails unparalleled location offers easy access to the Disney parks and major roadways. It is walking distance to Publix and other shops and just a few minutes drive to Downtown Disney and Winter Garden Village Mall.



The best upgrades The townhome features brand new high end stainless steel appliances, gorgeous quartz counters in the kitchen with elegant tile backsplash, upgraded baths, upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures, high end cabinets, and tile floors



The best layout The 1600 sq ft floor plan of the townhome is incredibly functional with a large upgraded kitchen overlooking the family room which has a French door leading to a courtyard patio area featuring brick pavers perfect for BBQs that leads to the rear entry garage. Upstairs is a spacious master that also has fantastic views nightly of the Disney fireworks while the 2 other bedrooms have great views of the park.



The best schools Schools at Windermere Trails are A rated and among the top-rated in the state including the brand new Bay lake elementary, Bridgewater Middle, and West Orange High. There is also a Montessori school right within the subdivision.



Owner preferences non-smokers and pets are limited to one dog under 10 lbs.



Rent - includes Lawn Care and washer and dryer.



Rental application fee is $45.00 per adult

There is a one-time $100.00 admin fee due at lease signing

No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2758189)