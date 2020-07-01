All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:17 PM

8566 Crescendo Avenue

8566 Crescendo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8566 Crescendo Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
4/2.5 energy efficient home for rent build by Meritage Homes in 2016, very close to Disney, open kitchen concept, tiles all over first floor, 42' cabinets, stainless appliances. Community pool by lake, kids splash pad, picnic tables, and playground. Requirement: income 3X of rental, good rental history and good credit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8566 Crescendo Avenue have any available units?
8566 Crescendo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
Is 8566 Crescendo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8566 Crescendo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8566 Crescendo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8566 Crescendo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8566 Crescendo Avenue offer parking?
No, 8566 Crescendo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8566 Crescendo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8566 Crescendo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8566 Crescendo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8566 Crescendo Avenue has a pool.
Does 8566 Crescendo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8566 Crescendo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8566 Crescendo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8566 Crescendo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8566 Crescendo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8566 Crescendo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

