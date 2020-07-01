8566 Crescendo Avenue

Amenities

stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

4/2.5 energy efficient home for rent build by Meritage Homes in 2016, very close to Disney, open kitchen concept, tiles all over first floor, 42' cabinets, stainless appliances. Community pool by lake, kids splash pad, picnic tables, and playground. Requirement: income 3X of rental, good rental history and good credit.

