3/2.5 house with water view, balcony upstairs. The rent is $1995 plus utilities and internet, tiles on first floor and wet area, carpet in upstairs bed rooms and hall way. Close to Disney Parks and Winter Garden Shopping Center. Walk distance to Sunset Park Elementary School, Bridgewater Middle School and Windermere High School. Garages are not included. Community pool and play park. NO PETS, good credit.