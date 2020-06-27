Amenities

8326 Iron Mountain Trail Available 08/01/19 AMAZING TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE SOON!!!!! - BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE at Windermere Trails! This charming and cozy townhouse has lots of features: spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, Butlers Pantry Area, Formal Dining Room, Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, Master Bath with two vanities, upstairs laundry equipped with washer and dryer, fenced Courtyard, 2 car garage and more. The community is under development and offers great amenities so you can enjoy even more the lifestyle of this desirable area. MUST SEE IT! Proof of rental insurance once approved must be provided otherwise management will charge $12.50 monthly for one.



(RLNE4981097)