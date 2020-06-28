Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly tennis court

New Build! 3/2.5 End Unit Townhouse in Winter Garden at Summerlake - Located close to 429, Florida Turnpike, 408, Disney, Hamlin Shops and Winter Garden Village , this inviting ENERGY STAR Certified Townhome features 3 Bedrooms, LOFT, 2.5 Baths, Rear Courtyard and Detached 2 Car Garage. This home has a great room concept with Dining & Family Room open to Kitchen that has 42" Cabinets in Espresso with Crown Molding, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Walk-In Pantry. Master Suite located on first floor has large Walk-in Closet, Dual Sink Vanity with Granite Counters, Garden Bath with Soaking Tub & Glass-enclosed Shower. Large upstairs LOFT perfect for a second entertainment area. Laundry room which includes Washer & Dryer located upstairs. Secondary bedrooms all have walk-in closets. Wood-Style ceramic tiles in main areas. This counter unit has a side yard and Brick Paver Courtyard. . Summerlake offers residents 29 acres of planned parks, Clubhouse with Gym & Rec Room, Tennis & Basketball Courts, and Community Pool with kids splash pad.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.nodalview.com/7XdTfECcvBg4f7U5Fb77QooB



SHOWINGS LINK - To schedule a showing, click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8162-red-stopper-lane



HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3950930)