Horizon West, FL
8162 Red Stopper Lane
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

8162 Red Stopper Lane

8162 Red Stopper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8162 Red Stopper Lane, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
New Build! 3/2.5 End Unit Townhouse in Winter Garden at Summerlake - Located close to 429, Florida Turnpike, 408, Disney, Hamlin Shops and Winter Garden Village , this inviting ENERGY STAR Certified Townhome features 3 Bedrooms, LOFT, 2.5 Baths, Rear Courtyard and Detached 2 Car Garage. This home has a great room concept with Dining & Family Room open to Kitchen that has 42" Cabinets in Espresso with Crown Molding, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Walk-In Pantry. Master Suite located on first floor has large Walk-in Closet, Dual Sink Vanity with Granite Counters, Garden Bath with Soaking Tub & Glass-enclosed Shower. Large upstairs LOFT perfect for a second entertainment area. Laundry room which includes Washer & Dryer located upstairs. Secondary bedrooms all have walk-in closets. Wood-Style ceramic tiles in main areas. This counter unit has a side yard and Brick Paver Courtyard. . Summerlake offers residents 29 acres of planned parks, Clubhouse with Gym & Rec Room, Tennis & Basketball Courts, and Community Pool with kids splash pad.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.nodalview.com/7XdTfECcvBg4f7U5Fb77QooB

SHOWINGS LINK - To schedule a showing, click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8162-red-stopper-lane

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3950930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8162 Red Stopper Lane have any available units?
8162 Red Stopper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8162 Red Stopper Lane have?
Some of 8162 Red Stopper Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8162 Red Stopper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8162 Red Stopper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8162 Red Stopper Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8162 Red Stopper Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8162 Red Stopper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8162 Red Stopper Lane offers parking.
Does 8162 Red Stopper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8162 Red Stopper Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8162 Red Stopper Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8162 Red Stopper Lane has a pool.
Does 8162 Red Stopper Lane have accessible units?
No, 8162 Red Stopper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8162 Red Stopper Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8162 Red Stopper Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8162 Red Stopper Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8162 Red Stopper Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
