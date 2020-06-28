8162 Red Stopper Lane

Amenities
New Build! 3/2.5 End Unit Townhouse in Winter Garden at Summerlake - Located close to 429, Florida Turnpike, 408, Disney, Hamlin Shops and Winter Garden Village , this inviting ENERGY STAR Certified Townhome features 3 Bedrooms, LOFT, 2.5 Baths, Rear Courtyard and Detached 2 Car Garage. This home has a great room concept with Dining & Family Room open to Kitchen that has 42" Cabinets in Espresso with Crown Molding, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Walk-In Pantry. Master Suite located on first floor has large Walk-in Closet, Dual Sink Vanity with Granite Counters, Garden Bath with Soaking Tub & Glass-enclosed Shower. Large upstairs LOFT perfect for a second entertainment area. Laundry room which includes Washer & Dryer located upstairs. Secondary bedrooms all have walk-in closets. Wood-Style ceramic tiles in main areas. This counter unit has a side yard and Brick Paver Courtyard. . Summerlake offers residents 29 acres of planned parks, Clubhouse with Gym & Rec Room, Tennis & Basketball Courts, and Community Pool with kids splash pad.
PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.
No Cats Allowed
