7646 Brofield Avenue

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Inviting and spacious 3/2 home with fresh paint and new carpets in the bedrooms along with full service lawn care that is included located in the desirable Lake Sawyer South community in Windermere is available now! The quiet community features pool with cabana, playground, bike path, walking paths, and conservation views. This popular "Plymouth" floor plan features an open air front porch with brick paver driveway and two car garage and a fantastic water view from the front porch where you can watch the nightly fireworks. Laminate flooring and ceramic tile flow throughout all common areas in this open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen boats of 42" cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a cozy breakfast nook. There is a separate formal dining room/flex space and large family room with sliding glass doors overlooking the screened and covered lanai and backyard with wooded view. The owner's suite features separate garden tub and shower, dual sinks and ample storage in the spacious walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms share a nicely appointed bath. Washer and dryer are included. This home is centrally located near shopping and access to major roads. Pets will be considered.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.