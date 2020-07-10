All apartments in Horizon West
7646 Brofield Avenue

Location

7646 Brofield Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Inviting and spacious 3/2 home with fresh paint and new carpets in the bedrooms along with full service lawn care that is included located in the desirable Lake Sawyer South community in Windermere is available now! The quiet community features pool with cabana, playground, bike path, walking paths, and conservation views. This popular "Plymouth" floor plan features an open air front porch with brick paver driveway and two car garage and a fantastic water view from the front porch where you can watch the nightly fireworks. Laminate flooring and ceramic tile flow throughout all common areas in this open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen boats of 42" cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a cozy breakfast nook. There is a separate formal dining room/flex space and large family room with sliding glass doors overlooking the screened and covered lanai and backyard with wooded view. The owner's suite features separate garden tub and shower, dual sinks and ample storage in the spacious walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms share a nicely appointed bath. Washer and dryer are included. This home is centrally located near shopping and access to major roads. Pets will be considered.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7646 Brofield Avenue have any available units?
7646 Brofield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7646 Brofield Avenue have?
Some of 7646 Brofield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7646 Brofield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7646 Brofield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7646 Brofield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7646 Brofield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7646 Brofield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7646 Brofield Avenue offers parking.
Does 7646 Brofield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7646 Brofield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7646 Brofield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7646 Brofield Avenue has a pool.
Does 7646 Brofield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7646 Brofield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7646 Brofield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7646 Brofield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7646 Brofield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7646 Brofield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

