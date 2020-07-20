All apartments in Horizon West
7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD

7628 Lake Hancock Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7628 Lake Hancock Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Beautiful 6/3 in Summerlake now available!! - Beautiful 6/3 in Summerlake now available!! This spacious two story home features upgrades throughout. From the tasteful upgrades in the kitchen to the breakfast nook set into the side of the kitchen. The home features formal dining areas as well as upstairs loft. The expansive master bedroom also features walk in closet and upgraded bathroom areas. Among the other quality upgrades are the tile inlays defining the family room area, the many architectural accents, upgraded tile flooring and the carpet upgrades throughout the second floor. Conveniently located nearby are community shopping and easy driving distance to the major malls, as well as limited lake access. Easy access to major highways. Lawn care included. This property will not last long. Call today for a private showing!!!

(RLNE4950856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD have any available units?
7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
Is 7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD offer parking?
No, 7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD have a pool?
No, 7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD have accessible units?
No, 7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
