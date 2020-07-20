7628 LAKE HANCOCK BLVD

Amenities

Beautiful 6/3 in Summerlake now available!! - Beautiful 6/3 in Summerlake now available!! This spacious two story home features upgrades throughout. From the tasteful upgrades in the kitchen to the breakfast nook set into the side of the kitchen. The home features formal dining areas as well as upstairs loft. The expansive master bedroom also features walk in closet and upgraded bathroom areas. Among the other quality upgrades are the tile inlays defining the family room area, the many architectural accents, upgraded tile flooring and the carpet upgrades throughout the second floor. Conveniently located nearby are community shopping and easy driving distance to the major malls, as well as limited lake access. Easy access to major highways. Lawn care included. This property will not last long. Call today for a private showing!!!



(RLNE4950856)