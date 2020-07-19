6937 Trellis Vine Loop

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets game room extra storage

Brand New 5 Bedroom at Windstone at Heart of Windermere!!! - This home at Windstone is a splendid two-story home with five bedrooms, four baths, and a two-car garage. A charming front porch welcomes you as you enter into the foyer leading to the great room. It allows for outstanding entertaining with ease of living. The great room combines the kitchen, dining and living areas to create an open environment for family interaction.



Expansive windows throughout provides connectivity to the outdoors. An oversized kitchen island provides room for seating, gathering and food preparation, along with plenty of counter spaces and a generous pantry for storage. The first floor is complete with a private bedrooms suite that includes a bath and walk-in closet, a powder room, laundry room and even an extra storage area under the stairs. The second floor of this home includes a beautiful master suite, a master bath with a large shower and sizable walk-in closet, three additional bedrooms, and an extra bath. If more space is needed, there is a myriad of options to personalize this floor plan to your needs, including a game room, study, rear extensions and even additional bedrooms and baths.



Sunset Park Elementary

Bridgewater Middle School

Windermere High School



Publix is 5 minute away and lake side shopping center, grade a school for your children, close to Disney and winter garden village.



Driving Directions: From Downtown Orlando: Take I-4 West to Exit 68-Lake Buena Vista/FL-535, Go .2 miles and turn left onto FL-535, Drive 7.5 miles to Overstreet and turn left, Community entrance will be directly ahead on the right. From Hwy 429:: Take 429 South to Exit 19, Merge onto Stoney Brook West, Take first left onto County Hwy 535/Winter Garden Vineland Rd., Drive 2.9 miles and turn left onto State Road 535, Drive 2.7 miles to Overstreet and turn left., Community entrance will be directly ahead on the right



(RLNE4584724)