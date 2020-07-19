All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 6937 Trellis Vine Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
6937 Trellis Vine Loop
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6937 Trellis Vine Loop

6937 Trellis Vine Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6937 Trellis Vine Loop, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
game room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
garage
Brand New 5 Bedroom at Windstone at Heart of Windermere!!! - This home at Windstone is a splendid two-story home with five bedrooms, four baths, and a two-car garage. A charming front porch welcomes you as you enter into the foyer leading to the great room. It allows for outstanding entertaining with ease of living. The great room combines the kitchen, dining and living areas to create an open environment for family interaction.

Expansive windows throughout provides connectivity to the outdoors. An oversized kitchen island provides room for seating, gathering and food preparation, along with plenty of counter spaces and a generous pantry for storage. The first floor is complete with a private bedrooms suite that includes a bath and walk-in closet, a powder room, laundry room and even an extra storage area under the stairs. The second floor of this home includes a beautiful master suite, a master bath with a large shower and sizable walk-in closet, three additional bedrooms, and an extra bath. If more space is needed, there is a myriad of options to personalize this floor plan to your needs, including a game room, study, rear extensions and even additional bedrooms and baths.

Sunset Park Elementary
Bridgewater Middle School
Windermere High School

Publix is 5 minute away and lake side shopping center, grade a school for your children, close to Disney and winter garden village.

Call or Text Erica 407-731-9425 TODAY!!! to schedule a showing !

Driving Directions: From Downtown Orlando: Take I-4 West to Exit 68-Lake Buena Vista/FL-535, Go .2 miles and turn left onto FL-535, Drive 7.5 miles to Overstreet and turn left, Community entrance will be directly ahead on the right. From Hwy 429:: Take 429 South to Exit 19, Merge onto Stoney Brook West, Take first left onto County Hwy 535/Winter Garden Vineland Rd., Drive 2.9 miles and turn left onto State Road 535, Drive 2.7 miles to Overstreet and turn left., Community entrance will be directly ahead on the right

(RLNE4584724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6937 Trellis Vine Loop have any available units?
6937 Trellis Vine Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6937 Trellis Vine Loop have?
Some of 6937 Trellis Vine Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6937 Trellis Vine Loop currently offering any rent specials?
6937 Trellis Vine Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6937 Trellis Vine Loop pet-friendly?
No, 6937 Trellis Vine Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 6937 Trellis Vine Loop offer parking?
Yes, 6937 Trellis Vine Loop offers parking.
Does 6937 Trellis Vine Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6937 Trellis Vine Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6937 Trellis Vine Loop have a pool?
No, 6937 Trellis Vine Loop does not have a pool.
Does 6937 Trellis Vine Loop have accessible units?
No, 6937 Trellis Vine Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 6937 Trellis Vine Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 6937 Trellis Vine Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6937 Trellis Vine Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 6937 Trellis Vine Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHorizon West Apartments with Garages
Horizon West Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College