All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 6820 Duncaster St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
6820 Duncaster St
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

6820 Duncaster St

6820 Duncaster Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6820 Duncaster Street, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
tennis court
Lakes of Windermere Florida - Property Id: 268547

Beautiful home with water views in the front and back of the house with amazing sunrise and sunsets ,4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, no carpet , 18 and above seers Air conditioner brand new , water filter for the entire home plus reverse osmosis water to drink and cook .The community is beautiful lots of walk trails , bike trails , playgrounds, tennis court , basketball courts .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268547
Property Id 268547

(RLNE5733491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6820 Duncaster St have any available units?
6820 Duncaster St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6820 Duncaster St have?
Some of 6820 Duncaster St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6820 Duncaster St currently offering any rent specials?
6820 Duncaster St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 Duncaster St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6820 Duncaster St is pet friendly.
Does 6820 Duncaster St offer parking?
No, 6820 Duncaster St does not offer parking.
Does 6820 Duncaster St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6820 Duncaster St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 Duncaster St have a pool?
No, 6820 Duncaster St does not have a pool.
Does 6820 Duncaster St have accessible units?
No, 6820 Duncaster St does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 Duncaster St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6820 Duncaster St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6820 Duncaster St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6820 Duncaster St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College