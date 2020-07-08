6820 Duncaster St

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground tennis court

Lakes of Windermere Florida - Property Id: 268547



Beautiful home with water views in the front and back of the house with amazing sunrise and sunsets ,4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, no carpet , 18 and above seers Air conditioner brand new , water filter for the entire home plus reverse osmosis water to drink and cook .The community is beautiful lots of walk trails , bike trails , playgrounds, tennis court , basketball courts .

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268547

Property Id 268547



(RLNE5733491)