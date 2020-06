Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

BEAUTIFUL Townhome located in the new Winter Garden area , with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath. The kitchen is spectacularly designed with stainless steel appliances, also you have a concrete patio for your BBQ and 2 car Garage , near Publix, Walmart ,expressways , very close to Winter Garden Village , Disney ,cinemas, restaurants, etc. Community includes pool and club house.