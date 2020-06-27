6531 Calamondin Drive

Amenities

3/2.5 Winter Garden, Hamlin Reserve - Stunning describes this new town home with over 1500 square feet of living space. This home features custom upgrades in every room and residents have access to all community amenities such as pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Two car garage. Contact agent today to schedule a viewing.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Application Fee = $50 per adult

Security Deposit = $1820.00

Lease Admin Fee = $125.00

First month's rent = $1820.00



