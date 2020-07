6222 Sunset Isle Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

BEAUTIFUL 4BR/2BATH HOME - INDEPENDENCE COMMUNITY - NO REAR NEIGHBORS!! - INDEPENDENCE COMMUNITY IS LOCATED ONLY FEW MILES FROM DISNEY, HAS FITNESS CENTER AND SWIMMING POOL.



STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, LOTS OF CABINETS, BEAUTIFUL MASTER BATH, HUGE WALKING CLOSETS, COMMUNITY HAS TWO SWIMMING POOLS, TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL COURTS, 2 FITNESS CENTERS, 2 CLUB HOUSES, WALKING TRAILS, BIKE TRAILS, ARCADE, AND COMMUNITY BOAT RAMP.



NO REAR NEIGHBORS!!



RENT INCLIUDES:

CABLE WITH HBO

WIRELESS INTERNET

LANDSCAPING SERVICES



CALL OR TEXT SIMON RONCHETTI 407-468-4686 PROPERTY MANAGER.



WILL ACCEPT SMALL PETS UNDER 20 lbs WITH A $250.00 PET FEE.



(RLNE2412768)