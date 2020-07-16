Amenities

5656 Cypress Hill Road Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Winter Garden - Showing on Sunday July 5 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm, please RSVP Lisa at 407-701-6598.



3 BR, 2.5 bath House - 5656 Cypress Hill Rd, Winter Garden. 34787. A rated school.

Please text 407-701-6598 for showing if your income meets our requirement.



A-Rated Schools! Beautiful 1 year old Upgraded 3 bedroom townhouse at ORCHARD HILLS WINTER GARDEN. LAWN CARE AND CLUB HOUSE FEE INCLUDED WITH RENT. The Brookside Plan at Orchard Hills is a bright and beautiful two-story townhome with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a two-car garage. This home offers an open floor plan with living area, dining area, and kitchen with island. The second floor of this plan includes an owner’s suite with a generous walk-in closet, Beautiful balcony access from the master bedroom!! Master bathroom with separate shower and tub, two more bedrooms, and washer and dryer in the property.



Orchard Hills community offers residents a Dog Park, Playground, Clubhouse with Gym & Rec Room and Community Pool.

Close to 429 and Winter Garden Village, close the shopping center and restaurants.

A-Rated school! Nearby schools include Keenes Crossing Elementary School, Bridgewater Middle School, and Windermere High School.



Security Deposit: $1875

Monthly Rent: $1875

Requirements:

1, Monthly income: at least $5800/month or higher (3 times the monthly rent amount)

2, No Eviction records

3, Application fee:$55/ Adult

4, Credit score below 600 may require prepayment of last months rent



MUST SEE this Amazing unit at the best location.

Pet policies - Small Dogs Allowed (<20#), Cats Allowed.

The house is occupied.

Move in day: between August 5 to 20, 2020

Please call or text Lisa at 407 701 6598, or email to sunorlando8@gmail.com for showing



(RLNE4955641)