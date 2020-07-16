All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

5656 Cypress Hill Road

5656 Cypress Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5656 Cypress Hill Road, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
5656 Cypress Hill Road Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Winter Garden - Showing on Sunday July 5 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm, please RSVP Lisa at 407-701-6598.

3 BR, 2.5 bath House - 5656 Cypress Hill Rd, Winter Garden. 34787. A rated school.
Please text 407-701-6598 for showing if your income meets our requirement.

A-Rated Schools! Beautiful 1 year old Upgraded 3 bedroom townhouse at ORCHARD HILLS WINTER GARDEN. LAWN CARE AND CLUB HOUSE FEE INCLUDED WITH RENT. The Brookside Plan at Orchard Hills is a bright and beautiful two-story townhome with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a two-car garage. This home offers an open floor plan with living area, dining area, and kitchen with island. The second floor of this plan includes an owner’s suite with a generous walk-in closet, Beautiful balcony access from the master bedroom!! Master bathroom with separate shower and tub, two more bedrooms, and washer and dryer in the property.

Orchard Hills community offers residents a Dog Park, Playground, Clubhouse with Gym & Rec Room and Community Pool.
Close to 429 and Winter Garden Village, close the shopping center and restaurants.
A-Rated school! Nearby schools include Keenes Crossing Elementary School, Bridgewater Middle School, and Windermere High School.

Security Deposit: $1875
Monthly Rent: $1875
Requirements:
1, Monthly income: at least $5800/month or higher (3 times the monthly rent amount)
2, No Eviction records
3, Application fee:$55/ Adult
4, Credit score below 600 may require prepayment of last months rent

MUST SEE this Amazing unit at the best location.
Pet policies - Small Dogs Allowed (<20#), Cats Allowed.
The house is occupied.
Move in day: between August 5 to 20, 2020
Please call or text Lisa at 407 701 6598, or email to sunorlando8@gmail.com for showing

(RLNE4955641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

