Horizon West, FL
2571 Sky Stone Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2571 Sky Stone Court

2571 Sky Stone Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2571 Sky Stone Ct, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Oakland trail Brand New 4 bedroom near Winter Garden Village!!! IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! - FEB MOVE IN $2250 BRAND NEW HOME AT OAKLAND TRAIL BIG LOT NOT REAR NEIGHBOR!!!!!Killarney Station is adjacent to Oakland Trails so you and your family can enjoy leisurely bike rides and walks on the West Orange Trail. Winter Garden Village is less than 6 miles away and offers a host of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Groundbreaking energy efficiency is also built seamlessly into every home in this community so you can spend less on utility bills and more on the things that matter most.

First floor has an open family room and wonderful flex space that can be used for a private study, craft area. Separate formal living and dining areas for entertaining.

Call or Text Eric 4074011431 schedule a showing.

(RLNE4704112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2571 Sky Stone Court have any available units?
2571 Sky Stone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
Is 2571 Sky Stone Court currently offering any rent specials?
2571 Sky Stone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2571 Sky Stone Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2571 Sky Stone Court is pet friendly.
Does 2571 Sky Stone Court offer parking?
No, 2571 Sky Stone Court does not offer parking.
Does 2571 Sky Stone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2571 Sky Stone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2571 Sky Stone Court have a pool?
Yes, 2571 Sky Stone Court has a pool.
Does 2571 Sky Stone Court have accessible units?
No, 2571 Sky Stone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2571 Sky Stone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2571 Sky Stone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2571 Sky Stone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2571 Sky Stone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
