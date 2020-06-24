2571 Sky Stone Court

Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Oakland trail Brand New 4 bedroom near Winter Garden Village!!! IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! - FEB MOVE IN $2250 BRAND NEW HOME AT OAKLAND TRAIL BIG LOT NOT REAR NEIGHBOR!!!!!Killarney Station is adjacent to Oakland Trails so you and your family can enjoy leisurely bike rides and walks on the West Orange Trail. Winter Garden Village is less than 6 miles away and offers a host of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Groundbreaking energy efficiency is also built seamlessly into every home in this community so you can spend less on utility bills and more on the things that matter most.



First floor has an open family room and wonderful flex space that can be used for a private study, craft area. Separate formal living and dining areas for entertaining.



Call or Text Eric 4074011431 schedule a showing.



(RLNE4704112)