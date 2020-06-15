All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:49 AM

15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd

15510 Murcott Blossom Boulevard · (407) 420-7908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15510 Murcott Blossom Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd · Avail. now

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2029 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Your Home awaits for you! - Newly Built Home just waiting for you!
3 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms located in the beautiful community of Highlands at Summerlake Groves. The house features a spacious open great room and dining room/Kitchen and Den that are completely tiled. The fully equipped kitchen features granite counter top, 42" cabinets, and all stainless steel appliances. The large master bedroom has carpet and a walk in closet. The master bath features a stand up shower and separate bathtub. The home also features a spacious 2 car garage with opener.
Association has pool, cabana, playground, dog park, tennis courts and a picnic area that you and your family can take advantage of.
The school in the area are all high rated, they are:
Windermere High School - Grade B
Bridgewater Middle School - Grade A
Independence Elementary School - Grade A

(RLNE4685837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd have any available units?
15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd has a unit available for $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd have?
Some of 15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd does offer parking.
Does 15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd has a pool.
Does 15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd have accessible units?
No, 15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
