15510 Murcott Blossom Blvd

Amenities
Your Home awaits for you! - Newly Built Home just waiting for you!
3 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms located in the beautiful community of Highlands at Summerlake Groves. The house features a spacious open great room and dining room/Kitchen and Den that are completely tiled. The fully equipped kitchen features granite counter top, 42" cabinets, and all stainless steel appliances. The large master bedroom has carpet and a walk in closet. The master bath features a stand up shower and separate bathtub. The home also features a spacious 2 car garage with opener.
Association has pool, cabana, playground, dog park, tennis courts and a picnic area that you and your family can take advantage of.
The school in the area are all high rated, they are:
Windermere High School - Grade B
Bridgewater Middle School - Grade A
Independence Elementary School - Grade A
