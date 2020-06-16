All apartments in Horizon West
15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL

15494 Murcott Blossom Boulevard · (352) 989-0700
Location

15494 Murcott Blossom Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL · Avail. Jul 1

$2,300

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2842 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL Available 07/01/20 Move in ready! Newer home in great location. - Built 2016! What a place to live in this 2 story stunner in the heart of the Winter Garden expansion. Light, bright, fresh and airy is the theme to this beauty. Gorgeous Quartz island kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, wine rack, and under mount ambient lighting. Upgraded appliances include gas range, convection oven and enough counter space to satisfy the most imaginative chef. Open floor plan with Tile in the living areas keep it cool and easy to clean. The Master bedroom features a tray ceiling and more sliders to the covered lanai. Large Master bath has a double Quartz vanity and huge walk in closet. Separated from the rest of the home is Laundry room with the added convenience of a full mud room with drop station to keep all of the family belongings tidy and out of site. The first floor also is complete with another bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs, the enormous Loft is perfect for play room, media room or office. 2 more spacious bedrooms and full bathroom are also upstairs. This home is walking distance to the amenities of a Pool, Tennis Courts, Dog Park, Tot Lot and Picnic area. View Disney fireworks every night, and live just minutes to the brand new Hamlin Overlook shopping, Dining, Theater and Outdoor Entertainment complex. Less than 15 minutes to Disney and the attractions! Call now this home won't last long!!!

RENTAL INFO & REQUIREMENTS

-Pets allowed ($50 non-refundable pet fee per month) No dangerous breeds.
-Minn 600 credit score.
-No evictions.
-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.
-3 month min at current job.
-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.
-1 week max hold upon lease sign
-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.

(RLNE4939869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL have any available units?
15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL have?
Some of 15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL currently offering any rent specials?
15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL pet-friendly?
Yes, 15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL is pet friendly.
Does 15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL offer parking?
No, 15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL does not offer parking.
Does 15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL have a pool?
Yes, 15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL has a pool.
Does 15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL have accessible units?
No, 15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL does not have accessible units.
Does 15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL have units with dishwashers?
No, 15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL have units with air conditioning?
No, 15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL does not have units with air conditioning.
