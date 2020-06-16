Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool dog park

Unit Amenities oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry playground pool media room tennis court

15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL Available 07/01/20 Move in ready! Newer home in great location. - Built 2016! What a place to live in this 2 story stunner in the heart of the Winter Garden expansion. Light, bright, fresh and airy is the theme to this beauty. Gorgeous Quartz island kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, wine rack, and under mount ambient lighting. Upgraded appliances include gas range, convection oven and enough counter space to satisfy the most imaginative chef. Open floor plan with Tile in the living areas keep it cool and easy to clean. The Master bedroom features a tray ceiling and more sliders to the covered lanai. Large Master bath has a double Quartz vanity and huge walk in closet. Separated from the rest of the home is Laundry room with the added convenience of a full mud room with drop station to keep all of the family belongings tidy and out of site. The first floor also is complete with another bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs, the enormous Loft is perfect for play room, media room or office. 2 more spacious bedrooms and full bathroom are also upstairs. This home is walking distance to the amenities of a Pool, Tennis Courts, Dog Park, Tot Lot and Picnic area. View Disney fireworks every night, and live just minutes to the brand new Hamlin Overlook shopping, Dining, Theater and Outdoor Entertainment complex. Less than 15 minutes to Disney and the attractions! Call now this home won't last long!!!



RENTAL INFO & REQUIREMENTS



-Pets allowed ($50 non-refundable pet fee per month) No dangerous breeds.

-Minn 600 credit score.

-No evictions.

-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.

-3 month min at current job.

-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.

-1 week max hold upon lease sign

-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.



(RLNE4939869)