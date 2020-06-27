All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd

15222 Murcott Blossom Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15222 Murcott Blossom Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN WINTER GARDEN! - BEAUTIFUL 4 BED TOWNHOME located at the beautiful Highlands at Summerlake Groves ready to move-in! This charming and cozy townhouse has lots of features as: stainless steel appliances, gas range, walk-in closet, granite counter tops, fenced patio, french doors, upstairs laundry, two vanities on master bathroom, 2 car garage and more. The community offers great amenities so you can enjoy even more the lifestyle of this desirable area. MUST SEE IT!

Property will be available from August 1st, 2019.

(RLNE5060654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd have any available units?
15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd have?
Some of 15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd offers parking.
Does 15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd has a pool.
Does 15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd have accessible units?
No, 15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
