15222 Murcott Blossom Blvd

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN WINTER GARDEN! - BEAUTIFUL 4 BED TOWNHOME located at the beautiful Highlands at Summerlake Groves ready to move-in! This charming and cozy townhouse has lots of features as: stainless steel appliances, gas range, walk-in closet, granite counter tops, fenced patio, french doors, upstairs laundry, two vanities on master bathroom, 2 car garage and more. The community offers great amenities so you can enjoy even more the lifestyle of this desirable area. MUST SEE IT!
Property will be available from August 1st, 2019.
(RLNE5060654)