14861 Driftwater Dr

4 bedroom independence Winter Garden townhouse for rent (internet/cable included in the rent)-Aluga esta casa muito bonita -4 quartos 2,5 banheiros e 2 garages, lavanderia com maquina de lavar e secar - This two-story townhome consists of Four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car rear load garage. The kitchen, family room, combination living room and dining room, and a laundry room with washer and dryer are located on the first floor. The upstairs master suite has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet.

HOA offer free cable and internet service , please TEXT or call Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 for showing.



