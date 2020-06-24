All apartments in Horizon West
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
14252 Confetti Drive - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14252 Confetti Drive - 1

14252 Confetti Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14252 Confetti Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
walk in closets
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
1900+ sq.ft townhome with 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in the amenity rich community of Summerport in Windermere. This property features tile flooring downstairs with an open layout kitchen, dining room, living room and office space. All the bedrooms are upstairs with the master bedroom featuring a tray ceiling and huge oversized walk in closet. Master bath includes a large tub and separate shower. Summerport Community amenities include a community swimming pool, a work out facility, multiple playgrounds, barbeque areas, a huge walking trail, tennis court, basketball court, the very spacious Sumerport Park, the Summerport Dog Park for your dogs to mingle, Publix is less than a mile away, shopping centers and banks. This property is within minutes from SR 429 (Western Expressway) and Disney World!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14252 Confetti Drive - 1 have any available units?
14252 Confetti Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14252 Confetti Drive - 1 have?
Some of 14252 Confetti Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14252 Confetti Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14252 Confetti Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14252 Confetti Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14252 Confetti Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 14252 Confetti Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 14252 Confetti Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 14252 Confetti Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14252 Confetti Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14252 Confetti Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 14252 Confetti Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 14252 Confetti Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14252 Confetti Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14252 Confetti Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14252 Confetti Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14252 Confetti Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14252 Confetti Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
