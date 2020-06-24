14252 Confetti Drive - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry dogs allowed walk in closets gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

1900+ sq.ft townhome with 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in the amenity rich community of Summerport in Windermere. This property features tile flooring downstairs with an open layout kitchen, dining room, living room and office space. All the bedrooms are upstairs with the master bedroom featuring a tray ceiling and huge oversized walk in closet. Master bath includes a large tub and separate shower. Summerport Community amenities include a community swimming pool, a work out facility, multiple playgrounds, barbeque areas, a huge walking trail, tennis court, basketball court, the very spacious Sumerport Park, the Summerport Dog Park for your dogs to mingle, Publix is less than a mile away, shopping centers and banks. This property is within minutes from SR 429 (Western Expressway) and Disney World!

1900+ sq.ft townhome with 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in the amenity rich community of Summerport in Windermere. This property features tile flooring downstairs with an open layout kitchen, dining room, living room and office space. All the bedrooms are upstairs with the master bedroom featuring a tray ceiling and huge oversized walk in closet. Master bath includes a large tub and separate shower. Summerport Community amenities include a community swimming pool, a work out facility, multiple playgrounds, barbeque areas, a huge walking trail, tennis court, basketball court, the very spacious Sumerport Park, the Summerport Dog Park for your dogs to mingle, Publix is less than a mile away, shopping centers and banks. This property is within minutes from SR 429 (Western Expressway) and Disney World!