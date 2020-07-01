All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

12736 Langstaff Dr

12736 Langstaff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12736 Langstaff Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
12736 Langstaff Dr Available 03/13/20 Beautiful Townhome in Desirable Community! - This adorable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home is located across from the community pool. All bedrooms are upstairs with carpet an ceramic tiles in common areas downstairs. Unit includes appliances with washer and dryer!! Small fenced back yard with separate 2 car garage.

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive

$1,525.00 Monthly Rent
$1,525.00 Security Deposit
$100.00 Move in Processing Fee
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years verifiable rental history
-2 years verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

(RLNE2342155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12736 Langstaff Dr have any available units?
12736 Langstaff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12736 Langstaff Dr have?
Some of 12736 Langstaff Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12736 Langstaff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12736 Langstaff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12736 Langstaff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12736 Langstaff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12736 Langstaff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12736 Langstaff Dr offers parking.
Does 12736 Langstaff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12736 Langstaff Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12736 Langstaff Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12736 Langstaff Dr has a pool.
Does 12736 Langstaff Dr have accessible units?
No, 12736 Langstaff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12736 Langstaff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12736 Langstaff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12736 Langstaff Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12736 Langstaff Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

