Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool carpet

12736 Langstaff Dr Available 03/13/20 Beautiful Townhome in Desirable Community! - This adorable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home is located across from the community pool. All bedrooms are upstairs with carpet an ceramic tiles in common areas downstairs. Unit includes appliances with washer and dryer!! Small fenced back yard with separate 2 car garage.



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed

$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive



$1,525.00 Monthly Rent

$1,525.00 Security Deposit

$100.00 Move in Processing Fee

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years verifiable rental history

-2 years verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



