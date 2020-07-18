All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE

12508 Cragside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12508 Cragside Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE Available 08/13/20 Windermere - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $2295.00 - 4/2.5, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Corner Lot, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Large Open Kitchen with Granite Counter tops and Butler's Pantry, Kitchen has Island and Stainless Steel Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Included, Hardwood throughout and Carpet in Bedrooms, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks with Separate Garden Tub and Shower, 2nd Bathroom has Dual Sinks, Walk in Closets, Fireplace in Living Area, Screened Patio, Community Tennis, Pool, Basketball and Playground, Lawn Fertilization Included by Owner, Pets Ok Upon Owners Approval, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2007/ 2392 Sqft. Close to Disney, Universal and Fowlers market.

Directions: I-4 WEST: Take exit 90 for FL-414/Maitland Blvd, Keep R at the fork and merge onto FL-414 W/Maitland Blvd, Use the R 2 lanes to take exit 4B to merge onto FL-429 S/FL-429 Toll S toward Tampa, Take exit 19 for County Rd 535/Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Merge onto Stoneybrook W Pkwy, Use L 2 lanes to turn L onto Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Use the L 2 lanes to turn L to stay on Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Turn R onto Lake Sawyer Dr, Turn L onto Northwich Dr, Turn R onto Cragside Ln, Home will be on the L.

(RLNE4868729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE have any available units?
12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE have?
Some of 12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE is pet friendly.
Does 12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE offer parking?
Yes, 12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE offers parking.
Does 12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE have a pool?
Yes, 12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE has a pool.
Does 12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12508 Cragside Lane ORANGE does not have units with air conditioning.
