10387 ATWATER BAY DR

AVAILABLE FOR RENT ! This spacious luxurious single family home that includes four bedrooms & three bathrooms. Beautiful LAKE VIEW. Families will love the open plan feel of the kitchen, and family room, perfect for entertaining guests.

Additional space includes a living room and a game room on the second floor. This home boasts a large kitchen island overlooking the family room that acts as the heart of the home. Additional space includes a spacious master suite in the second floor.

The backyard invites to enjoy beautiful sunsets with the amazing view a Lake.

Don't Miss out on this Innovative home found in the Heart of horizon's West just minutes from the Town Center Village. This community is designed with an active lifestyle. With easy access to Walt Disney World, Winter Garden Village, and more, it’s easy to see why this area is growing fast!, nature, beauty and community have come together to create a lifestyle unlike any other and you are just minutes away this community has a Clubhouses, Gym, walking trails, picnic areas & gorgeous views! and more. Room measurements are approximate & should be independently verified by the renter.