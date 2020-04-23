Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 5507 RIDDLE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
5507 RIDDLE ROAD
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5507 RIDDLE ROAD
5507 Riddle Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5507 Riddle Road, Holiday, FL 34690
Forest Hills
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
beautiful 4/1 duplex with 2 car space driveway ready to move in. great location, close to the beach and minutes to US19, close to shopping areas and business access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5507 RIDDLE ROAD have any available units?
5507 RIDDLE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Holiday, FL
.
Is 5507 RIDDLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5507 RIDDLE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5507 RIDDLE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5507 RIDDLE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Holiday
.
Does 5507 RIDDLE ROAD offer parking?
No, 5507 RIDDLE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5507 RIDDLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5507 RIDDLE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5507 RIDDLE ROAD have a pool?
No, 5507 RIDDLE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5507 RIDDLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5507 RIDDLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5507 RIDDLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5507 RIDDLE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5507 RIDDLE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5507 RIDDLE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Holiday 1 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Holiday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Meadow Oaks, FL
Belleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FL
Progress Village, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
Beacon Square, FL
Keystone, FL
Tierra Verde, FL
Madeira Beach, FL
Sun City Center, FL
West Lealman, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College