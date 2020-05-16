All apartments in Holiday
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:14 PM

2040 Maureen Drive

2040 Maureen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2040 Maureen Drive, Holiday, FL 34690
Holiday Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house has a brand new kitchen and new appliances with new paint, new HVAC system and freshly polished flooring throughout house. House also features an inside laundry room and bonus room.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 Maureen Drive have any available units?
2040 Maureen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 2040 Maureen Drive have?
Some of 2040 Maureen Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 Maureen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2040 Maureen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 Maureen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 Maureen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2040 Maureen Drive offer parking?
No, 2040 Maureen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2040 Maureen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 Maureen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 Maureen Drive have a pool?
No, 2040 Maureen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2040 Maureen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2040 Maureen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 Maureen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 Maureen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2040 Maureen Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2040 Maureen Drive has units with air conditioning.

