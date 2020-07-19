Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

5964 Village Center Available 08/01/19 Fishhawk West - This Beautiful home is a former Builder Showcase Home! This 2 story home is situated on large comer fenced lot featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bath home, an office, a loft area upstairs and an over-sized 2 car garage. The office / den has French Doors that add a special touch to the entry foyer of the home. Step into the bright and airy kitchen & family room that will be perfect for the family gathering. Stunning Alpine Light cabinets that are topped with Dark pearl granite and a large island with plenty of room for bar stools. Kitchen opens to the great room full of natural light from all the windows! Upstairs you will find the loft area to be cozy and yet spacious to use for almost anything. The owners suite has a luxurious bath, an over-sized walk in shower, dark pearl granite double vanity and walk in closets. There are 2 more spacious bedrooms and another full bath. This home also offers covered front and back porches! Awesome location in Fishhawk West is as it is situated directly across from the Lake Hutto Clubhouse featuring the recreation building, fitness center , playground and so much more including access to the Community Pool!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4578068)