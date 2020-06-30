5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This CalAtlantic “paired home”, with first-floor master, has the look and feel of a model!



Upon entering the home, you are welcomed by the spacious living and dining rooms, leading to the immaculate kitchen. Recessed lighting and tile floors can be found throughout the living area. The kitchen, complete with 42-inch cabinets, neutral-toned granite, and stainless steel appliances throughout will make cooking a delight.



Just beyond the kitchen, the master bedroom is a welcome retreat, boasting an expansive walk-in closet and a well-appointed en-suite bath with granite dual sink vanity and tiled shower enclosure.



The two-car garage is at the home’s rear, connected to the main house by a breezeway.



Up the spindled staircase you’ll find a flexible loft space, which makes a great informal sitting area, open office, or play area. You’ll find plush carpet and ceiling fans in both upstairs bedrooms. The second full bath also features granite counter tops as well as an oversized shower/tub combo.



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf and plant fertilization & plant pest control, is provided by the HOA.