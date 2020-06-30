All apartments in Hillsborough County
5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM

5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD

5818 Circa Fishhawk Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

5818 Circa Fishhawk Blvd, Hillsborough County, FL 33547

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This CalAtlantic “paired home”, with first-floor master, has the look and feel of a model!

Upon entering the home, you are welcomed by the spacious living and dining rooms, leading to the immaculate kitchen. Recessed lighting and tile floors can be found throughout the living area. The kitchen, complete with 42-inch cabinets, neutral-toned granite, and stainless steel appliances throughout will make cooking a delight.

Just beyond the kitchen, the master bedroom is a welcome retreat, boasting an expansive walk-in closet and a well-appointed en-suite bath with granite dual sink vanity and tiled shower enclosure.

The two-car garage is at the home’s rear, connected to the main house by a breezeway.

Up the spindled staircase you’ll find a flexible loft space, which makes a great informal sitting area, open office, or play area. You’ll find plush carpet and ceiling fans in both upstairs bedrooms. The second full bath also features granite counter tops as well as an oversized shower/tub combo.

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf and plant fertilization & plant pest control, is provided by the HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD have any available units?
5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5818 CIRCA FISHHAWK BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
