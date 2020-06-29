5609 HOMETOWN LANE

Amenities

This quaint newly constructed two-story townhome has all the upgrades you want with 1,730 sq. ft two-car back entry garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an open-concept floor plan. The bright and inviting kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tons of granite counter space, center-island and generous amounts of all wood modern cabinets plus a large pantry. Neutral painted walls, carpet, and laminate flooring compliment any décor. The master suite is located on the first floor and has a large walk-in closet and full bath including dual vanities. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and a shared full bath.



Fishhawk Ranch is located in desirable Lithia, with year-round events and close to Lithia Springs Park, which offers excellent swimming and recreation. The community enjoys access to abundant shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities in Tampa and Brandon. Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization & plant pest control, is provided by the HOA.



A must see before it's gone! Call for a showing today.