Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:49 PM

5609 HOMETOWN LANE

5609 Hometown Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5609 Hometown Ln, Hillsborough County, FL 33547

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This quaint newly constructed two-story townhome has all the upgrades you want with 1,730 sq. ft two-car back entry garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an open-concept floor plan. The bright and inviting kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tons of granite counter space, center-island and generous amounts of all wood modern cabinets plus a large pantry. Neutral painted walls, carpet, and laminate flooring compliment any décor.  The master suite is located on the first floor and has a large walk-in closet and full bath including dual vanities. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and a shared full bath.

Fishhawk Ranch is located in desirable Lithia, with year-round events and close to Lithia Springs Park, which offers excellent swimming and recreation. The community enjoys access to abundant shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities in Tampa and Brandon. Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization & plant pest control, is provided by the HOA.

A must see before it's gone! Call for a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

