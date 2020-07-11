All apartments in Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County, FL
210 English Channel Plaza
210 English Channel Plaza

210 English Channel Place · No Longer Available
Location

210 English Channel Place, Hillsborough County, FL 33527

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Due to the COVID-19 virus, this home is currently unavailable to be shown. Newer 4 bed 2 bath home in the gated Dover Ridge Estates community. This single-family home has plenty of room for hosting friends and family members. The modern, open floorplan expands across 1,817 sq. ft. and features a gourmet kitchen with a large pantry and central island. With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, there is plenty of room for every member of your family. The master suite contains a spacious walk-in closet and connects to a master bathroom with his and her sinks. Escape the busy city life when living in the tranquil Dover Ridge community. Relax and unwind in your beautiful home or explore nearby treasures located just outside of your community, including the walking trails at Dover Sydney Park. Schools for Dover Ridge Nelson Elementary School Mulrennen Middle School Durant High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 English Channel Plaza have any available units?
210 English Channel Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
Is 210 English Channel Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
210 English Channel Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 English Channel Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 210 English Channel Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 210 English Channel Plaza offer parking?
No, 210 English Channel Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 210 English Channel Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 English Channel Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 English Channel Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 210 English Channel Plaza has a pool.
Does 210 English Channel Plaza have accessible units?
No, 210 English Channel Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 210 English Channel Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 English Channel Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 English Channel Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 English Channel Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
