210 English Channel Plaza

Amenities

walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool

Due to the COVID-19 virus, this home is currently unavailable to be shown. Newer 4 bed 2 bath home in the gated Dover Ridge Estates community. This single-family home has plenty of room for hosting friends and family members. The modern, open floorplan expands across 1,817 sq. ft. and features a gourmet kitchen with a large pantry and central island. With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, there is plenty of room for every member of your family. The master suite contains a spacious walk-in closet and connects to a master bathroom with his and her sinks. Escape the busy city life when living in the tranquil Dover Ridge community. Relax and unwind in your beautiful home or explore nearby treasures located just outside of your community, including the walking trails at Dover Sydney Park. Schools for Dover Ridge Nelson Elementary School Mulrennen Middle School Durant High School