1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE

Amenities

*****CUSTOM HOME --- EXCELLENT CONDITION--- MOVE IN READY---SUPER CLEAN--- interior freshly painted ...4 Bedroom 3 Bath + Bonus room**** Many Many Upgrades, Fine features and spacious.....All counter tops Granite stone...high ceilings with crown molding...all stainless steel appliances (range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave hood)....inside utility room with utility tub...paddle fans...garage door opener....wired security system...two master bedrooms...one with a very large master bathroom including Jacuzzi...Subdivision of 12 homes on quiet cul-de-sac street. Please look at the photos, worth more than words. Please call for a showing...won't last long.