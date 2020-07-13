All apartments in Hillsborough County
Find more places like 1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsborough County, FL
/
1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:56 AM

1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE

1917 Casa Montego Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1917 Casa Montego Pl, Hillsborough County, FL 33567

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*****CUSTOM HOME --- EXCELLENT CONDITION--- MOVE IN READY---SUPER CLEAN--- interior freshly painted ...4 Bedroom 3 Bath + Bonus room**** Many Many Upgrades, Fine features and spacious.....All counter tops Granite stone...high ceilings with crown molding...all stainless steel appliances (range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave hood)....inside utility room with utility tub...paddle fans...garage door opener....wired security system...two master bedrooms...one with a very large master bathroom including Jacuzzi...Subdivision of 12 homes on quiet cul-de-sac street. Please look at the photos, worth more than words. Please call for a showing...won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE have any available units?
1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE have?
Some of 1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE offers parking.
Does 1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE have a pool?
No, 1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1917 CASA MONTEGO PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Varela Westshore
2002 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Hillsborough County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLRuskin, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLBloomingdale, FLMango, FLGibsonton, FL
Sun City Center, FLLutz, FLLake Magdalene, FLPebble Creek, FLApollo Beach, FLProgress Village, FLWimauma, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa