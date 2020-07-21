All apartments in Hillsborough County
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:07 PM

14003 Saulk Court

14003 Saulk Court · No Longer Available
Location

14003 Saulk Court, Hillsborough County, FL 33613

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Just steps from your door, you'll find a host of amenities and conveniences around your community. You can take a refreshing summer dip in one of three swimming pools, join your neighbor for a morning workout at the onsite fitness center, invite a friend over for a game of tennis at the courts, or just relax and read on your day off at the resident clubhouse. Residents also enjoy the convenience of onsite laundry facilities, a friendly and professional management team, and the assurance of 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14003 Saulk Court have any available units?
14003 Saulk Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 14003 Saulk Court have?
Some of 14003 Saulk Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14003 Saulk Court currently offering any rent specials?
14003 Saulk Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14003 Saulk Court pet-friendly?
No, 14003 Saulk Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 14003 Saulk Court offer parking?
No, 14003 Saulk Court does not offer parking.
Does 14003 Saulk Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14003 Saulk Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14003 Saulk Court have a pool?
Yes, 14003 Saulk Court has a pool.
Does 14003 Saulk Court have accessible units?
No, 14003 Saulk Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14003 Saulk Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14003 Saulk Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14003 Saulk Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14003 Saulk Court does not have units with air conditioning.
