1021 Hillsboro Mile

Slice of Paradise with wide ocean, city, and intracoastal views from this immaculate and bright corner unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with Washer/Dryer in unit. Pet Friendly. Garage parking, extra parking for guests or 2nd car, security guard, gym, pool, community room with catering kitchen. Truly rare and ultra-wide 240' view of ocean, city and intracoastal with south facing balcony and ample windows facing both south and west for sundrenched million dollar views. Fully furnished with tasteful, clean furniture and unit comes fully equipped. Annual or shorter term will be considered. Available immediately. Just bring your toothbrush! COMPLETE VIDEO TOUR ON INSTAGRAM: https://youtu.be/K5hL9WowUa8