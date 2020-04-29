All apartments in Hillsboro Beach
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

1021 Hillsboro Mile

1021 Hillsboro Mile · (954) 540-8220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Slice of Paradise with wide ocean, city, and intracoastal views from this immaculate and bright corner unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with Washer/Dryer in unit. Pet Friendly. Garage parking, extra parking for guests or 2nd car, security guard, gym, pool, community room with catering kitchen. Truly rare and ultra-wide 240' view of ocean, city and intracoastal with south facing balcony and ample windows facing both south and west for sundrenched million dollar views. Fully furnished with tasteful, clean furniture and unit comes fully equipped. Annual or shorter term will be considered. Available immediately. Just bring your toothbrush! COMPLETE VIDEO TOUR ON INSTAGRAM: https://youtu.be/K5hL9WowUa8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Hillsboro Mile have any available units?
1021 Hillsboro Mile has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1021 Hillsboro Mile have?
Some of 1021 Hillsboro Mile's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Hillsboro Mile currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Hillsboro Mile isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Hillsboro Mile pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 Hillsboro Mile is pet friendly.
Does 1021 Hillsboro Mile offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Hillsboro Mile does offer parking.
Does 1021 Hillsboro Mile have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 Hillsboro Mile offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Hillsboro Mile have a pool?
Yes, 1021 Hillsboro Mile has a pool.
Does 1021 Hillsboro Mile have accessible units?
No, 1021 Hillsboro Mile does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Hillsboro Mile have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Hillsboro Mile has units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Hillsboro Mile have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Hillsboro Mile does not have units with air conditioning.
