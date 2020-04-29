All apartments in Hillsboro Beach
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

1161 Hillsboro Mile

1161 Hillsboro Mile · (954) 610-0063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1161 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Stunning corner unit 2/2, ocean view and inter-coastal view. Come down to enjoy the beach steps away from your condo, grilling area, pool with an amazing ocean view in a quite boutique building. Make this your temporary sweet home. Available May 01, 2020 - November 30, 2020 Showings after April 06, 2020, 3 Months Minimum. All ages and all Utilities included water, cable, internet and electricity up to $100.00 per Month. Warm nit and nicely furnished. Association application required and+ cleaning fee. Laundry facilities in the same floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Hillsboro Mile have any available units?
1161 Hillsboro Mile has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1161 Hillsboro Mile have?
Some of 1161 Hillsboro Mile's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Hillsboro Mile currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Hillsboro Mile isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Hillsboro Mile pet-friendly?
No, 1161 Hillsboro Mile is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro Beach.
Does 1161 Hillsboro Mile offer parking?
No, 1161 Hillsboro Mile does not offer parking.
Does 1161 Hillsboro Mile have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1161 Hillsboro Mile does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Hillsboro Mile have a pool?
Yes, 1161 Hillsboro Mile has a pool.
Does 1161 Hillsboro Mile have accessible units?
No, 1161 Hillsboro Mile does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Hillsboro Mile have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1161 Hillsboro Mile has units with dishwashers.
Does 1161 Hillsboro Mile have units with air conditioning?
No, 1161 Hillsboro Mile does not have units with air conditioning.
