4600 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful, bright ocean view condo with semi-private elevator which takes you directly to foyer shared by only one other resident. This very large and welcoming residence includes a huge patio overlooking the ocean. Walk-in closet, expansive master bedroom and PRIVATE, newly renovated beach club. The club includes chairs, tables, umbrellas, bathrooms, full kitchen, party room, beach side pool, grills, and beach chairs. Boca Highlands is a 24 hour manned, guard-gated community with tennis, gym, on-site manager and marina!