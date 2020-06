Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Modern renovation to this two story, 3-bed town house for rent in exclusive Highland Beach. Walk into your home and immediately see stunning updates and water views. Covered patio off the living room makes the perfect BBQ spot or sit and sip your morning cup of coffee. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom over looks the canal. En suite bathroom and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms on the opposite side of the hallway, one has an East facing balcony. Washer and dryer upstairs for convenience. Steps to the sand and private beach access. Wonderful location right in the middle of downtown Boca and Delray.