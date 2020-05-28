All apartments in Highland Beach
Find more places like 3606 S Ocean Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland Beach, FL
/
3606 S Ocean Boulevard
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:30 AM

3606 S Ocean Boulevard

3606 South Ocean Boulevard · (561) 350-1915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Highland Beach
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3606 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL 33487

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1571 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Much sought after 3 bedroom facing the ocean Fantastic ocean views on a high floor. This unit is fully FURNISHED AS OFF SEASON RENTAL This much desired 6th floor condo master features sink/vanity, spacious tub/shower combo, and large walk in closet. The kitchen features white cabinets, and neutral granite countertops ,with newer hot water heater, and newer AC unit. Condo maintenance fee includes internet and upgraded xfinity, water, condo insurance, and pest control. Amenties include heated pool and spa, fitness center, clubhouse, barbecue area and eating facility, tennis ct, dock overlooking the intracoastal, and private beach entrance off A1A.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
3606 S Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3606 S Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 3606 S Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3606 S Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3606 S Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 S Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3606 S Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Beach.
Does 3606 S Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3606 S Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3606 S Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3606 S Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 S Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3606 S Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3606 S Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3606 S Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 S Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3606 S Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3606 S Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3606 S Ocean Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3606 S Ocean Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Highland Beach 2 BedroomsHighland Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Highland Beach Apartments with BalconyHighland Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highland Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Westchester, FLSurfside, FLCabana Colony, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity