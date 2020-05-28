3606 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Much sought after 3 bedroom facing the ocean Fantastic ocean views on a high floor. This unit is fully FURNISHED AS OFF SEASON RENTAL This much desired 6th floor condo master features sink/vanity, spacious tub/shower combo, and large walk in closet. The kitchen features white cabinets, and neutral granite countertops ,with newer hot water heater, and newer AC unit. Condo maintenance fee includes internet and upgraded xfinity, water, condo insurance, and pest control. Amenties include heated pool and spa, fitness center, clubhouse, barbecue area and eating facility, tennis ct, dock overlooking the intracoastal, and private beach entrance off A1A.