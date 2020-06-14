3604 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Stunning recently renovated 3 BR/3BA townhome in intracoastal community with private beach. Owners have spared no expense creating this contemporary beauty. Porcelain floors in main living areas and wood in bedrooms. Sleek kitchen with range hood, flat panel cabinets and waterfall quartzite counters. Smooth ceilings, lots of LED lighting. 1 full bath and bedroom downstairs, MBR and 2nd br with private bath, and laundry upstairs...both bedrooms with vaulted ceiling and master with private covered balcony. All impact windows, 9 foot ceilings first floor and private patio off the Living room. Open floor plan. This townhome is the perfect vacation rental! The HighlandBeach Club is a true paradise for beach lovers with tropical and resort like pool on the intracoastal, BBQ's, outdoor TV,