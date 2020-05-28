3598 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Direct intracoastal views at the Highland Beach Club. Enjoy !!Spectacular!! water views from your living room, master bedroom and kitchen in this 2 story 3 BR/3BA townhome with oversized patio (15 x 20) and master bedroom balcony intracoastal views.Tiled throughout Full sized washer and dryer upstairs, lots of windows and closets. Freshly painted with 9 ft ceilings downstairs and vaulted ceilings upstairs.Renovated kitchen featuring SS appliances and granite counters. Private garage available for additional fee. Highland Beach Club is a true paradise for beach lovers with tropical and resort like pool on the intracoastal, BBQ's, outdoor TV, dining area, hot tub, pedestrian dock on the intracoastal, gym, sauna, steam room, club house, billiard room, business center and a tennis court...