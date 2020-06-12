All apartments in Highland Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:21 PM

3594 S OCEAN BL

3594 South Ocean Boulevard · (954) 529-9203
Location

3594 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL 33487

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 904 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
sauna
tennis court
SEASONAL or OFFSEASON RENTAL!! 2BED/2BATH. NICE VIEWS OF THE OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL. GRANITE, SS APPLIANCES. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. COMPLETELY REMODELED!! TURN KEY!! ALL NEW PAINT, FLOORS, FIXTURES, KITCHEN & FULLY FURNISHED!! Highland Beach Club is a true paradise for beach lovers
with tropical and resort like pool on the intracoastal, BBQ's, outdoor TV, dining area, hot tub, pedestrian dock on the intracoastal, gym, sauna, steam room, club house, billiard room, business center and a tennis court ....every
amenity you could want! Private beach is directly across the street. OFF-SEASON PRICE IS $4,000/MONTH & SEASONAL PRICE IS $6,500 PER MONTH. SUPER EASY TO SHOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3594 S OCEAN BL have any available units?
3594 S OCEAN BL has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3594 S OCEAN BL have?
Some of 3594 S OCEAN BL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3594 S OCEAN BL currently offering any rent specials?
3594 S OCEAN BL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3594 S OCEAN BL pet-friendly?
No, 3594 S OCEAN BL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Beach.
Does 3594 S OCEAN BL offer parking?
No, 3594 S OCEAN BL does not offer parking.
Does 3594 S OCEAN BL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3594 S OCEAN BL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3594 S OCEAN BL have a pool?
Yes, 3594 S OCEAN BL has a pool.
Does 3594 S OCEAN BL have accessible units?
No, 3594 S OCEAN BL does not have accessible units.
Does 3594 S OCEAN BL have units with dishwashers?
No, 3594 S OCEAN BL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3594 S OCEAN BL have units with air conditioning?
No, 3594 S OCEAN BL does not have units with air conditioning.
