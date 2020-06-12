3594 S OCEAN BL

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub new construction sauna tennis court

SEASONAL or OFFSEASON RENTAL!! 2BED/2BATH. NICE VIEWS OF THE OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL. GRANITE, SS APPLIANCES. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. COMPLETELY REMODELED!! TURN KEY!! ALL NEW PAINT, FLOORS, FIXTURES, KITCHEN & FULLY FURNISHED!! Highland Beach Club is a true paradise for beach lovers

with tropical and resort like pool on the intracoastal, BBQ's, outdoor TV, dining area, hot tub, pedestrian dock on the intracoastal, gym, sauna, steam room, club house, billiard room, business center and a tennis court ....every

amenity you could want! Private beach is directly across the street. OFF-SEASON PRICE IS $4,000/MONTH & SEASONAL PRICE IS $6,500 PER MONTH. SUPER EASY TO SHOW!