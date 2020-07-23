Apartment List
/
FL
/
hialeah gardens
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

153 Apartments for rent in Hialeah Gardens, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hialeah Gardens renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
9549 NW 114th Ln
9549 Northwest 114th Lane, Hialeah Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Hialeah Gardens, Florida.
Results within 5 miles of Hialeah Gardens
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
18 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
191 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Additional Amenities: * Shower * Monitored alarm * Quartz Counter Tops * Well beats fitness * Coffee/Cyber lounge * Gated Community Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
42 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,565
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1123 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
16 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
12 Units Available
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,819
1051 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,059
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1352 sqft
Beautiful townhomes with attached garages, convenient in-home laundry and walnut plank flooring. Residents enjoy panoramic views, lakeside swimming pool and lovely boardwalk, minutes away from white sand beaches and the Florida Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:42 PM
Contact for Availability
Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
947 sqft
This community has great amenities such as an on-site gym, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. The pet-friendly property is just minutes from the retail and dining areas along Palmetto Expressway. Units feature hardwood flooring.

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Lakes
19502 SW 53rd St
19502 Southwest 53rd Street, Miramar, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
3361 sqft
STUNNING 5 BEDROOM, 5 BATHROOM HOME IN THE RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY OF SUNSET LAKES! MASTER SUITE AND MINI MASTER SUITE ARE ON THE LOWER LEVEL, THREE OTHER BEDROOMS PLUS A LOFT ON THE UPPER LEVEL.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 05:53 AM
1 Unit Available
5122 Northwest 79th Avenue
5122 Northwest 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5122 Northwest 79th Avenue Apt #205, Doral, FL 33166 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/22/2020. No pets allowed. VERY NICE CORNER UNIT IN DORAL GARDENS.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
10553 NW 70th Ln
10553 Northwest 70th Lane, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2 sqft
Wonderful 2014.. 2-storage home with 3 bed ,2.5 baths and private pool.. In the gated community Vintage Estates in Doral..

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
7480 Nw 115th Ct
7480 Northwest 115th Court, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2033 sqft
Miami Riches Real Estate presents 3bed/3baths at Reserve at Doral West. Wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Located in front of park. Guest parking in front of the townhouse.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
13847 SW 52ND ST
13847 SW 52nd Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
##BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES TO BE INSTALLED PRIOR TO MOVE-IN## DON'T MISS THIS GORGEOUS UPDATED 3/2/2CG WATERFRONT HOME IN THE GATED VIZCAYA COMMUNITY OF SANTORINI ISLES.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Doral Park
4500 NW 99th Ct
4500 Northwest 99th Court, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Valencia at Doral. This lovely 2nd Story 1 Bedroom apartment is in mint condition and has been freshly painted and professionally cleaned in preparation for new tenants. Quick approval ( 24 to 48 hours ).

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Doral Park
5101 NW 105th Ct
5101 Northwest 105th Court, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Enjoy privacy and endless views from a corner lot resort style residence in the sought after Doral Glenn.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
11061 NW 88 TER
11061 Northwest 88th Terrace, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
BEAUTIFUL CORNER TOWNHOUSE/VILLA WITH PATIO AND GARAGE, 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS, EXCELLENT CONDITION THROUGHOUT. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS IN LIVING AREAS. WASHER & DRYER AND MORE.THE PROPERTY HAS ADITIONAL 2 PARKING SPACES, EXCELLENT SCHOOLS.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Islands of Doral
11002 NW 83rd St
11002 Northwest 83rd Street, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
First Floor 3/2 Condo in Doral Brand New just installed Vinyl Wood Floors in the Bedroom's Tile in common areas. Great School Entertainment and Job all close by in Beautiful city of Doral.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Nautica
17005 SW 34th Ct
17005 Southwest 34th Court, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFUL CORNER, 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS HOME, 2 CAR GARAGE ATTACHED, HUGE GARDEN WITH PATIO, KITCHEN WITH GRANITE, CERAMIC AND WOOD FLOOR, FRESHLY PAINTED.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
8510 NW 138th Ter
8510 NW 138th Terrace, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 2 story townhouse, 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms, in the gated Community of Villa Vizcaya at Miami Lakes. 1 bedroom & 1 bath on 1st floor. Ample master bedrooms w/walk in closet. This unit has tiled floors with laminate wood floor stairs.

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
4110 NW 79th Ave
4110 Northwest 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT IN GREAT LOCATION 1BED/1 BATH ,TILE FLOOR ,AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THE KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ,COMMUNITY POOL !!ONLY 1 FIRST MONTH ,AND SECURITY DEPOSIT,!! SUBMIT OFFERS ALONG WITH ATTACHED APPLICATION FOR

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Doral Resort and Country Club
4557 NW 96th Ave
4557 Northwest 96th Avenue, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
View Virtual Tour!!! Beautiful and spacious home in the Desirable Community of Goldvue Estates. 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath. Porcelain tile throughout 1 st floor and wood floors upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Doral Park
9805 NW 45th Ln
9805 Northwest 45th Lane, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
MOVE YOUR TENANTS TO A SAFE PLACE. AVAILABLE FROM AUGUST 1, 2020. DON`T MISS THE BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE, PERFECT FLOOR PLAN AT EXCLUSIVE DORAL PARK. MARBLE FLOORS IN SOCIAL AREAS, WOOD FLOORS ON BEDROOMS.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Silver Falls
13104 SW 44th St
13104 SW 44th Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 1 CAR GARAGE CORNER TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN MIRAMAR'S PREMIERE COMMUNITY OF SILVER FALLS. TILE FLOORS AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING IN BEDROOMS.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes
2398 SW 177 AV
2398 Southwest 177th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
***LOWEST PRICED 3BR/2BATH/2CG SINGLE FAMILY WEST OF I-75***NICE 3/2 HOME W/ 2 CAR GARAGE IN BEAUTIFUL SILVER LAKES.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
4834 NW 114th Ct
4834 Northwest 114th Court, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Rarely available! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhouse kept impeccably in a highly desirable location in Doral. The garage was converted to be used as a 3rd bedroom.
City Guide for Hialeah Gardens, FL

"Hialeah Park is the most beautiful race track in the world." Joseph E. Widener, American art collector.

Just 10 miles from Miami, the city of Hialeah Gardens has a flourishing residential community and a top-quality golf course, which has been playing host to the PGA tour since the early 1960s. But golf fans knew that already, right? For those who live outside of the state of Florida and who are not golfing aficionados, it is probably most associated with Hialeah Park Race Track -- also known as the Miami Jockey Club -- which lies just a few miles down the road. Here, the historic grandstand and trackside buildings were constructed with some wonderful architectural designs in the 1920s. The park itself is noted as an official National Historic Landmark. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hialeah Gardens, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hialeah Gardens renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Hialeah Gardens 2 Bedroom ApartmentsHialeah Gardens 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsHialeah Gardens 3 Bedroom Apartments
Hialeah Gardens Apartments with BalconiesHialeah Gardens Apartments with ParkingHialeah Gardens Apartments with Pools
Hialeah Gardens Apartments with Washer-DryersMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLUniversity Park, FLCutler Bay, FLHighland Beach, FLThree Lakes, FLAtlantis, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FL
Tamiami, FLCountry Walk, FLHypoluxo, FLBroadview Park, FLMiami Shores, FLBiscayne Park, FLMiami Springs, FLCooper City, FLPinewood, FLGolden Glades, FLPalmetto Estates, FLOjus, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale