153 Apartments for rent in Hialeah Gardens, FL with hardwood floors
"Hialeah Park is the most beautiful race track in the world." Joseph E. Widener, American art collector.
Just 10 miles from Miami, the city of Hialeah Gardens has a flourishing residential community and a top-quality golf course, which has been playing host to the PGA tour since the early 1960s. But golf fans knew that already, right? For those who live outside of the state of Florida and who are not golfing aficionados, it is probably most associated with Hialeah Park Race Track -- also known as the Miami Jockey Club -- which lies just a few miles down the road. Here, the historic grandstand and trackside buildings were constructed with some wonderful architectural designs in the 1920s. The park itself is noted as an official National Historic Landmark. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hialeah Gardens renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.