2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 PM
107 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hialeah Gardens, FL
Hialeah Gardens
10000 NW 80th Ct
10000 Northwest 80th Court, Hialeah Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
First floor apartment, spacious 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom with a new washer and dryer inside de unit, new appliances, centrally located close to A+ schools and mayor highways. In a gated community with a 24 hours security.
Hialeah Gardens
9911 W Okeechobee Rd
9911 Okeechobee Road, Hialeah Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom units. Great Landlord! Unit Available for moving starting August 1st.
2580 W 60th St
2580 West 60th Street, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Rare to find, updated apartment featuring washer & dryer inside the unit! Schedule a showing, wont last long!
5560 W 21st Ct
5560 West 21st Court, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
Excellent unit for rent, washer and dryer inside apt. NO pets per association
2500 W 67th Pl
2500 West 67th Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Clean & chic, move-in ready 2 beds/2 baths condo on the 2nd floor. New Kitchen cabinets, freshly painted, and professionally cleaned. Washer/Dryer inside the unit.
5775 W 20 Ave Unit #102. Hialeah.
5775 West 20th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
996 sqft
2bed / 2bath primer piso. Westland Gardens. Hermoso apartamento, pintura fresca, sin alfombra, piscina comunitaria y cancha de tenis. Cerca del centro comercial y escuelas . GRAN PATIO PRIVADO PAVIMENTADO. 2bed / 2bath first floor. Westland Gardens.
9323 W 33 AVE
9323 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful new Villa with fenced patio, 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Ceramic floors on the first floor and carpet on the second floor. stainless steel appliances and Granit Counter Top.
3514 W 88th Ter
3514 West 88th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
GREAT 2-STORY 2BED/2.5BTH VILLA IN ARAGON. GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO i75 HIGHWAY. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. LARGE BACKYARD. GREAT AMENITIES. CLUBHOUSE, COMMUNITY POOL, EXERCISE ROOM, SIDEWALKS. CLOSE TO SHOPES, SCHOOLS AND MUCH MORE.
8100 W 28th CT
8100 West 28th Ct, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful condo 2 x 2-second floor at Tropical Court Villas, 2 assigned parking spaces. Excellent location in Hialeah Garden located close to major highways, schools and shopping centers.
1900 W 54th St
1900 West 54th Street, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Location, Location, Location! Centrally located Unit in the Heart of Hialeah.This 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Apartment with an Open Balcony and Renovated Kitchen is just waiting for the Right Tenant to Call Home.
2580 W 67th Pl
2580 West 67th Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Remodeled 2/2 with washer and dryer and lake view on the ground level. Gated community with 1 assigned parking + guest.
5490 W 22nd Ln
5490 West 22nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful two story corner townhouse! Spacious living room, dining room, modern fully equipped kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, balconies. Covered back terrace, utility room.
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1212 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1101 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1342 sqft
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1134 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1227 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1097 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Doral Landings East
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1166 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1122 sqft
Just off the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, a few blocks from Country Club Plaza and Country Village Park. Updated townhomes with granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, ceramic tile and roll-up window shades.
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Royalton on the Green
17350 NW 68th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1280 sqft
In the Joella Good Elementary School district and close to shopping and entertainment. Controlled community access, fitness center, swimming pool with deck and business center for residents.
