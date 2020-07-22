Apartment List
229 Apartments for rent in Hialeah Gardens, FL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Hialeah Gardens means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider befo... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
8806 Northwest 114th Terrace
8806 Northwest 114th Terrace, Hialeah Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1125 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
9801 NW 122nd Ter
9801 Northwest 122nd Terrace, Hialeah Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Newly remodeled 3 bed/2.5 bath single-family home in Hialeah Gardens. Brand new tile floors, above ground pool, and spacious backyard on a corner lot. The tenant will need to submit a rental application on www.mysmartmove.com and pay a $40.
Results within 1 mile of Hialeah Gardens
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
$
11 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
Studio
$1,204
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,422
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1363 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1280 W 54th St
1280 West 54th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 2 bedroom unit that is move in ready with upgraded bathrooms. In a gated community right in the heart of Hialeah. Excellent landlord to work with.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
2500 W 67th Pl
2500 West 67th Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Clean & chic, move-in ready 2 beds/2 baths condo on the 2nd floor. New Kitchen cabinets, freshly painted, and professionally cleaned. Washer/Dryer inside the unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1855 W 60th St
1855 West 60th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
This Westland Cove 2 bedroom , 2 bathroom unit is excellently located. Plenty of grocery store, a large shopping mall and public transportation. Ceramic tile throughout and privacy gate in both the surrounding community and in the unit.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
9334 W 33rd Way
9334 West 33rd Way, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Ample 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms Townhome with a great floor plan, 1 car garage, and 3 additional parking spaces, upgraded patio with pavers, oversized refrigerator, blinds, modern bash plash in a gated community with 24/7 security.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
9784 W 34th Ct
9784 West 34th Court, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautiful new modern home located in the gated community of BONTERRA with a separate IN-LAWS QUARTER OR OFFICE SPACE! Open concept with center island, modern kitchen with white wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and high profile granite

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
9389 W 33rd Ave
9389 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Beautiful newly built by Lennar Residential Complex in 24 hours gated Community.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
3244 W 98th Pl
3244 West 98th Place, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
THIS BEAUTIFUL GREENDALE HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 1/2 BATHROOMS PLUS LOFT IS ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE AREA. 2 MASTER SUITES -ONE ON THE GROUND FLOOR AND ONE ON SECOND FLOOR-.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
9386 W 32nd Lane
9386 West 32nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL VILLA IN GATED COMMUNITY, 3 B / 2½ B/ 2 PARKING SPACES IN FRONT OF THE PROPERTY IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GOOD SCHOOLS AND IMMEDIATE ACCESS TO I-75, TURNPIKE, PALMETTO, AND IMPORTANT MALLS.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
3355 W 93rd Pl
3355 W 93rd Pl, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Almost new in Bonterra. Three bedrooms & 2.5 baths, home features tile floors downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances and cabinet wood with granite top in the kitchen.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
5775 W 20 Ave Unit #102. Hialeah.
5775 West 20th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
996 sqft
2bed / 2bath primer piso. Westland Gardens. Hermoso apartamento, pintura fresca, sin alfombra, piscina comunitaria y cancha de tenis. Cerca del centro comercial y escuelas . GRAN PATIO PRIVADO PAVIMENTADO. 2bed / 2bath first floor. Westland Gardens.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
3514 W 88th Ter
3514 West 88th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
GREAT 2-STORY 2BED/2.5BTH VILLA IN ARAGON. GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO i75 HIGHWAY. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. LARGE BACKYARD. GREAT AMENITIES. CLUBHOUSE, COMMUNITY POOL, EXERCISE ROOM, SIDEWALKS. CLOSE TO SHOPES, SCHOOLS AND MUCH MORE.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
9764 W 34th Ct
9764 West 34th Court, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE HOME IN BONTERRA, BUILT IN 2017. HAS 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHES, 1 GARAGE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER AND FULL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER UPSTAIRS.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
3384 W 90th St
3384 West 90th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
Location Aragon community, great unit, ss appliances, come see for yourself and you will fall in love. These units are hard to fine. Don't miss out it won't last long.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1900 W 54th St
1900 West 54th Street, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Location, Location, Location! Centrally located Unit in the Heart of Hialeah.This 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Apartment with an Open Balcony and Renovated Kitchen is just waiting for the Right Tenant to Call Home.

1 of 14

Last updated March 9 at 09:51 PM
1 Unit Available
2580 W 67th Pl
2580 West 67th Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Remodeled 2/2 with washer and dryer and lake view on the ground level. Gated community with 1 assigned parking + guest.
Results within 5 miles of Hialeah Gardens
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
$
6 Units Available
Royalton on the Green
17350 NW 68th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,556
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1280 sqft
In the Joella Good Elementary School district and close to shopping and entertainment. Controlled community access, fitness center, swimming pool with deck and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
192 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Additional Amenities: * Shower * Monitored alarm * Quartz Counter Tops * Well beats fitness * Coffee/Cyber lounge * Gated Community Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
41 Units Available
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1325 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and keyless door locks. Community highlights include a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Doral Plaza for convenient shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
$
55 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,477
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,644
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
16 Units Available
Doral Landings East
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,548
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1432 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
36 Units Available
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,617
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,906
1340 sqft
An apartment complex located in Crystal Lake, the Atlantic Doral Apartments represent the epitome of living in peace. Amenities include a tennis court, relaxing spa, movie theater, a playground and a dog park.
City Guide for Hialeah Gardens, FL

"Hialeah Park is the most beautiful race track in the world." Joseph E. Widener, American art collector.

Just 10 miles from Miami, the city of Hialeah Gardens has a flourishing residential community and a top-quality golf course, which has been playing host to the PGA tour since the early 1960s. But golf fans knew that already, right? For those who live outside of the state of Florida and who are not golfing aficionados, it is probably most associated with Hialeah Park Race Track -- also known as the Miami Jockey Club -- which lies just a few miles down the road. Here, the historic grandstand and trackside buildings were constructed with some wonderful architectural designs in the 1920s. The park itself is noted as an official National Historic Landmark. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Hialeah Gardens, FL

Finding apartments with a pool in Hialeah Gardens means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Hialeah Gardens could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

