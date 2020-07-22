229 Apartments for rent in Hialeah Gardens, FL with pools
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 3
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 22
1 of 41
1 of 17
1 of 37
1 of 13
1 of 35
1 of 27
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 4
1 of 32
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 25
1 of 15
1 of 62
1 of 35
1 of 27
"Hialeah Park is the most beautiful race track in the world." Joseph E. Widener, American art collector.
Just 10 miles from Miami, the city of Hialeah Gardens has a flourishing residential community and a top-quality golf course, which has been playing host to the PGA tour since the early 1960s. But golf fans knew that already, right? For those who live outside of the state of Florida and who are not golfing aficionados, it is probably most associated with Hialeah Park Race Track -- also known as the Miami Jockey Club -- which lies just a few miles down the road. Here, the historic grandstand and trackside buildings were constructed with some wonderful architectural designs in the 1920s. The park itself is noted as an official National Historic Landmark. See more
Finding apartments with a pool in Hialeah Gardens means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.
Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.
Finding apartments with a pool in Hialeah Gardens could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.
Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.