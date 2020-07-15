/
3 bedroom apartments
211 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hialeah Gardens, FL
Hialeah Gardens
8806 Northwest 114th Terrace
8806 Northwest 114th Terrace, Hialeah Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1125 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Hialeah Gardens
8852 NW 114th Ter
8852 Northwest 114th Terrace, Hialeah Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Well cared property in a family oriented community - Property Id: 312314 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new porcelain floor, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, freshly painted inside and out
Hialeah Gardens
9801 NW 122nd Ter
9801 Northwest 122nd Terrace, Hialeah Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Newly remodeled 3 bed/2.5 bath single-family home in Hialeah Gardens. Brand new tile floors, above ground pool, and spacious backyard on a corner lot. The tenant will need to submit a rental application on www.mysmartmove.com and pay a $40.
Hialeah Gardens
10704 NW 88th Ave
10704 Northwest 88th Avenue, Hialeah Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Modern Luxury Townhome for rent in Hialeah Gardens. You won’t find anything like this in the area.
Hialeah Gardens
9549 NW 114th Ln
9549 Northwest 114th Lane, Hialeah Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Hialeah Gardens, Florida.
Results within 1 mile of Hialeah Gardens
2860 W 80 ST
2860 West 80th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
FIRST FLOOR TOWNHOME 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMS. PATIO ON THE BACK AND NICE LAYOUT , WAsher and Dryer inside the unit Small pet ok EASY TO SHOW TENANT OCCUPIED. 2 cars assigned parking . Additional should use street parking .
9389 W 33rd Ave
9389 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Beautiful newly built by Lennar Residential Complex in 24 hours gated Community.
3244 W 98th Pl
3244 West 98th Place, Hialeah, FL
THIS BEAUTIFUL GREENDALE HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 1/2 BATHROOMS PLUS LOFT IS ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE AREA. 2 MASTER SUITES -ONE ON THE GROUND FLOOR AND ONE ON SECOND FLOOR-.
14949 NW 92nd Ave
14949 Northwest 92nd Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL
Gorgeous one-story home located in Genesis Garden community. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, ceramic floors throughout, with a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
9386 W 32nd Lane
9386 West 32nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL VILLA IN GATED COMMUNITY, 3 B / 2½ B/ 2 PARKING SPACES IN FRONT OF THE PROPERTY IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GOOD SCHOOLS AND IMMEDIATE ACCESS TO I-75, TURNPIKE, PALMETTO, AND IMPORTANT MALLS.
9080 NW 158th St
9080 NW 158th St, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Virtual Tour & Video Tour Available - Lakefront two-story townhome w/ 1 car garage and driveway for extra guest parking.
3355 W 93rd Pl
3355 W 93rd Pl, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Almost new in Bonterra. Three bedrooms & 2.5 baths, home features tile floors downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances and cabinet wood with granite top in the kitchen.
9263 W 33rd Ln
9263 West 33rd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous Mediterranean Villa, 3 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms a resort style community. Home features ceramic tile in first floor, carpet in second floor.
6520 W 27 Ct
6520 West 27th Court, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment for rent at Lago Grande condominium. Nice gated community, close to the Palmetto and Okeechobee, shopping centers, and more. Tile floors through the apartment, screened small porch, new stove and dishwasher.
9764 W 34th Ct
9764 West 34th Court, Hialeah, FL
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE HOME IN BONTERRA, BUILT IN 2017. HAS 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHES, 1 GARAGE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER AND FULL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER UPSTAIRS.
2728 W 74th St
2728 West 74th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1237 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE HOME - Property Id: 237341 SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN WEST HIALEAH WITH EXTRA SPACE THAT CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE. ALL TILE FLOOR, CENTRAL A/C AND WASHER AND DRYER.
3384 W 90th St
3384 West 90th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
Location Aragon community, great unit, ss appliances, come see for yourself and you will fall in love. These units are hard to fine. Don't miss out it won't last long.
9784 W 34th Ct
9784 West 34th Court, Hialeah, FL
Beautiful new modern home located in the gated community of BONTERRA with a separate IN-LAWS QUARTER OR OFFICE SPACE! Open concept with center island, modern kitchen with white wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and high profile granite
Results within 5 miles of Hialeah Gardens
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1395 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1340 sqft
An apartment complex located in Crystal Lake, the Atlantic Doral Apartments represent the epitome of living in peace. Amenities include a tennis court, relaxing spa, movie theater, a playground and a dog park.
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1266 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1201 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
