Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

181 Apartments for rent in Hialeah Gardens, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hialeah Gardens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
8806 Northwest 114th Terrace
8806 Northwest 114th Terrace, Hialeah Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1125 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
10000 NW 80th Ct
10000 Northwest 80th Court, Hialeah Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First floor apartment, spacious 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom with a new washer and dryer inside de unit, new appliances, centrally located close to A+ schools and mayor highways. In a gated community with a 24 hours security.
Results within 1 mile of Hialeah Gardens
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
$
11 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
Studio
$1,204
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,422
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1363 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2174 W 60th St
2174 W 60th St, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious 2 story apt ready to move in. Washer and dryer in unit. Newer ac unit. NO PETS as per association. Next to Bucky Dent Park. 1 assigned parking but you can purchase additional decals, plenty of guest spots rent includes water.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5490 W 21st Ct
5490 West 21st Court, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
812 sqft
Great condo 2/2, clean & illuminated, ceramic floors, updated kitchen with lots of countertops and cabinetery,new Refrigerator, washer & dryer. nice entrance with access to the parking lot.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2500 W 67th Pl
2500 West 67th Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Clean & chic, move-in ready 2 beds/2 baths condo on the 2nd floor. New Kitchen cabinets, freshly painted, and professionally cleaned. Washer/Dryer inside the unit.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3387 W 94th Ter
3387 West 94th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
IMPECCABLE WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW CORNER TOWNHOUSE 3 BED / 3 FULL BATHS, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES UPGRADED REFRIGERATOR, UPGRADES INCLUDE TITLE IN 1ST FLOOR, EXTENDED PATIO PAVERS, CORNER UNIT,LAUNDRY ROOM UPSTAIRS, BIGGEST VENICE

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9334 W 33rd Way
9334 West 33rd Way, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Ample 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms Townhome with a great floor plan, 1 car garage, and 3 additional parking spaces, upgraded patio with pavers, oversized refrigerator, blinds, modern bash plash in a gated community with 24/7 security.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9784 W 34th Ct
9784 West 34th Court, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautiful new modern home located in the gated community of BONTERRA with a separate IN-LAWS QUARTER OR OFFICE SPACE! Open concept with center island, modern kitchen with white wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and high profile granite

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9389 W 33rd Ave
9389 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Beautiful newly built by Lennar Residential Complex in 24 hours gated Community.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3244 W 98th Pl
3244 West 98th Place, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
THIS BEAUTIFUL GREENDALE HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 1/2 BATHROOMS PLUS LOFT IS ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE AREA. 2 MASTER SUITES -ONE ON THE GROUND FLOOR AND ONE ON SECOND FLOOR-.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
14949 NW 92nd Ave
14949 Northwest 92nd Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Gorgeous one-story home located in Genesis Garden community. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, ceramic floors throughout, with a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9386 W 32nd Lane
9386 West 32nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL VILLA IN GATED COMMUNITY, 3 B / 2½ B/ 2 PARKING SPACES IN FRONT OF THE PROPERTY IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GOOD SCHOOLS AND IMMEDIATE ACCESS TO I-75, TURNPIKE, PALMETTO, AND IMPORTANT MALLS.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3514 W 88th Ter
3514 West 88th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
GREAT 2-STORY 2BED/2.5BTH VILLA IN ARAGON. GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO i75 HIGHWAY. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. LARGE BACKYARD. GREAT AMENITIES. CLUBHOUSE, COMMUNITY POOL, EXERCISE ROOM, SIDEWALKS. CLOSE TO SHOPES, SCHOOLS AND MUCH MORE.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9764 W 34th Ct
9764 West 34th Court, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE HOME IN BONTERRA, BUILT IN 2017. HAS 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHES, 1 GARAGE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER AND FULL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER UPSTAIRS.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
8100 W 28th CT
8100 West 28th Ct, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful condo 2 x 2-second floor at Tropical Court Villas, 2 assigned parking spaces. Excellent location in Hialeah Garden located close to major highways, schools and shopping centers.

Last updated March 9 at 09:51 PM
1 Unit Available
2580 W 67th Pl
2580 West 67th Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Remodeled 2/2 with washer and dryer and lake view on the ground level. Gated community with 1 assigned parking + guest.
Results within 5 miles of Hialeah Gardens
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
$
6 Units Available
Royalton on the Green
17350 NW 68th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,556
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1280 sqft
In the Joella Good Elementary School district and close to shopping and entertainment. Controlled community access, fitness center, swimming pool with deck and business center for residents.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
192 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Additional Amenities: * Shower * Monitored alarm * Quartz Counter Tops * Well beats fitness * Coffee/Cyber lounge * Gated Community Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
41 Units Available
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1325 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and keyless door locks. Community highlights include a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Doral Plaza for convenient shopping and dining.
Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
$
55 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,477
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,644
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
16 Units Available
Doral Landings East
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,548
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1432 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
36 Units Available
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,617
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,906
1340 sqft
An apartment complex located in Crystal Lake, the Atlantic Doral Apartments represent the epitome of living in peace. Amenities include a tennis court, relaxing spa, movie theater, a playground and a dog park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
$
23 Units Available
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave, Country Club, FL
Studio
$1,279
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,514
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1122 sqft
Just off the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, a few blocks from Country Club Plaza and Country Village Park. Updated townhomes with granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, ceramic tile and roll-up window shades.
City Guide for Hialeah Gardens, FL

"Hialeah Park is the most beautiful race track in the world." Joseph E. Widener, American art collector.

Just 10 miles from Miami, the city of Hialeah Gardens has a flourishing residential community and a top-quality golf course, which has been playing host to the PGA tour since the early 1960s. But golf fans knew that already, right? For those who live outside of the state of Florida and who are not golfing aficionados, it is probably most associated with Hialeah Park Race Track -- also known as the Miami Jockey Club -- which lies just a few miles down the road. Here, the historic grandstand and trackside buildings were constructed with some wonderful architectural designs in the 1920s. The park itself is noted as an official National Historic Landmark. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Hialeah Gardens, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hialeah Gardens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

