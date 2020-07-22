225 Apartments for rent in Hialeah Gardens, FL with washer-dryers
1 of 16
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 20
1 of 6
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 13
1 of 41
1 of 22
1 of 17
1 of 37
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 35
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 4
1 of 32
1 of 14
"Hialeah Park is the most beautiful race track in the world." Joseph E. Widener, American art collector.
Just 10 miles from Miami, the city of Hialeah Gardens has a flourishing residential community and a top-quality golf course, which has been playing host to the PGA tour since the early 1960s. But golf fans knew that already, right? For those who live outside of the state of Florida and who are not golfing aficionados, it is probably most associated with Hialeah Park Race Track -- also known as the Miami Jockey Club -- which lies just a few miles down the road. Here, the historic grandstand and trackside buildings were constructed with some wonderful architectural designs in the 1920s. The park itself is noted as an official National Historic Landmark. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hialeah Gardens offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Hialeah Gardens. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hialeah Gardens can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.