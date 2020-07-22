Apartment List
/
FL
/
hialeah gardens
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:05 PM

225 Apartments for rent in Hialeah Gardens, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hialeah Gardens offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday aftern... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
9549 NW 114th Ln
9549 Northwest 114th Lane, Hialeah Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Hialeah Gardens, Florida.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
10000 NW 80th Ct
10000 Northwest 80th Court, Hialeah Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First floor apartment, spacious 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom with a new washer and dryer inside de unit, new appliances, centrally located close to A+ schools and mayor highways. In a gated community with a 24 hours security.
Results within 1 mile of Hialeah Gardens

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2174 W 60th St
2174 W 60th St, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious 2 story apt ready to move in. Washer and dryer in unit. Newer ac unit. NO PETS as per association. Next to Bucky Dent Park. 1 assigned parking but you can purchase additional decals, plenty of guest spots rent includes water.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
5490 W 21st Ct
5490 West 21st Court, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
812 sqft
Great condo 2/2, clean & illuminated, ceramic floors, updated kitchen with lots of countertops and cabinetery,new Refrigerator, washer & dryer. nice entrance with access to the parking lot.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
5493 W 22nd Ct
5493 West 22nd Court, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Excellent location in Hialeah West. Townhouse 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Centrally located near schools and shopping centers. Washer and Dryer inside the unit. Small patio area. The property will be vacant on September 1st.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2500 W 67th Pl
2500 West 67th Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Clean & chic, move-in ready 2 beds/2 baths condo on the 2nd floor. New Kitchen cabinets, freshly painted, and professionally cleaned. Washer/Dryer inside the unit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
5560 W 21st Ct
5560 West 21st Court, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
Excellent unit for rent, washer and dryer inside apt. NO pets per association

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3387 W 94th Ter
3387 West 94th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
IMPECCABLE WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW CORNER TOWNHOUSE 3 BED / 3 FULL BATHS, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES UPGRADED REFRIGERATOR, UPGRADES INCLUDE TITLE IN 1ST FLOOR, EXTENDED PATIO PAVERS, CORNER UNIT,LAUNDRY ROOM UPSTAIRS, BIGGEST VENICE

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
9334 W 33rd Way
9334 West 33rd Way, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Ample 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms Townhome with a great floor plan, 1 car garage, and 3 additional parking spaces, upgraded patio with pavers, oversized refrigerator, blinds, modern bash plash in a gated community with 24/7 security.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2580 W 60th St
2580 West 60th Street, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Rare to find, updated apartment featuring washer & dryer inside the unit! Schedule a showing, wont last long!

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
9784 W 34th Ct
9784 West 34th Court, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautiful new modern home located in the gated community of BONTERRA with a separate IN-LAWS QUARTER OR OFFICE SPACE! Open concept with center island, modern kitchen with white wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and high profile granite

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
5490 W 22nd Ln
5490 West 22nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful two story corner townhouse! Spacious living room, dining room, modern fully equipped kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, balconies. Covered back terrace, utility room.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
9389 W 33rd Ave
9389 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Beautiful newly built by Lennar Residential Complex in 24 hours gated Community.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3244 W 98th Pl
3244 West 98th Place, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
THIS BEAUTIFUL GREENDALE HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 1/2 BATHROOMS PLUS LOFT IS ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE AREA. 2 MASTER SUITES -ONE ON THE GROUND FLOOR AND ONE ON SECOND FLOOR-.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
14949 NW 92nd Ave
14949 Northwest 92nd Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Gorgeous one-story home located in Genesis Garden community. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, ceramic floors throughout, with a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
9386 W 32nd Lane
9386 West 32nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL VILLA IN GATED COMMUNITY, 3 B / 2½ B/ 2 PARKING SPACES IN FRONT OF THE PROPERTY IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GOOD SCHOOLS AND IMMEDIATE ACCESS TO I-75, TURNPIKE, PALMETTO, AND IMPORTANT MALLS.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3355 W 93rd Pl
3355 W 93rd Pl, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Almost new in Bonterra. Three bedrooms & 2.5 baths, home features tile floors downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances and cabinet wood with granite top in the kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3514 W 88th Ter
3514 West 88th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
GREAT 2-STORY 2BED/2.5BTH VILLA IN ARAGON. GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO i75 HIGHWAY. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. LARGE BACKYARD. GREAT AMENITIES. CLUBHOUSE, COMMUNITY POOL, EXERCISE ROOM, SIDEWALKS. CLOSE TO SHOPES, SCHOOLS AND MUCH MORE.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
9764 W 34th Ct
9764 West 34th Court, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE HOME IN BONTERRA, BUILT IN 2017. HAS 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHES, 1 GARAGE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER AND FULL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER UPSTAIRS.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2728 W 74th St
2728 West 74th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1237 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE HOME - Property Id: 237341 SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN WEST HIALEAH WITH EXTRA SPACE THAT CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE. ALL TILE FLOOR, CENTRAL A/C AND WASHER AND DRYER.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
8100 W 28th CT
8100 West 28th Ct, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful condo 2 x 2-second floor at Tropical Court Villas, 2 assigned parking spaces. Excellent location in Hialeah Garden located close to major highways, schools and shopping centers.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
3384 W 90th St
3384 West 90th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
Location Aragon community, great unit, ss appliances, come see for yourself and you will fall in love. These units are hard to fine. Don't miss out it won't last long.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1900 W 54th St
1900 West 54th Street, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Location, Location, Location! Centrally located Unit in the Heart of Hialeah.This 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Apartment with an Open Balcony and Renovated Kitchen is just waiting for the Right Tenant to Call Home.

1 of 14

Last updated March 9 at 09:51 PM
1 Unit Available
2580 W 67th Pl
2580 West 67th Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Remodeled 2/2 with washer and dryer and lake view on the ground level. Gated community with 1 assigned parking + guest.
City Guide for Hialeah Gardens, FL

"Hialeah Park is the most beautiful race track in the world." Joseph E. Widener, American art collector.

Just 10 miles from Miami, the city of Hialeah Gardens has a flourishing residential community and a top-quality golf course, which has been playing host to the PGA tour since the early 1960s. But golf fans knew that already, right? For those who live outside of the state of Florida and who are not golfing aficionados, it is probably most associated with Hialeah Park Race Track -- also known as the Miami Jockey Club -- which lies just a few miles down the road. Here, the historic grandstand and trackside buildings were constructed with some wonderful architectural designs in the 1920s. The park itself is noted as an official National Historic Landmark. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Hialeah Gardens, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hialeah Gardens offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Hialeah Gardens. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hialeah Gardens can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Hialeah Gardens 2 Bedroom ApartmentsHialeah Gardens 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsHialeah Gardens 3 Bedroom Apartments
Hialeah Gardens Apartments with BalconiesHialeah Gardens Apartments with ParkingHialeah Gardens Apartments with Pools
Hialeah Gardens Apartments with Washer-DryersMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLUniversity Park, FLCutler Bay, FLHighland Beach, FLThree Lakes, FLAtlantis, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FL
Tamiami, FLCountry Walk, FLHypoluxo, FLBroadview Park, FLMiami Shores, FLBiscayne Park, FLMiami Springs, FLCooper City, FLPinewood, FLGolden Glades, FLPalmetto Estates, FLOjus, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale