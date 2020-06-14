Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

207 Apartments for rent in Fountainebleau, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fountainebleau renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and...
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14
$
Fontainbleau East
25 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405
8401 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visions at Fountainbleau Park II Condo 2/2 - Top floor, updated, spacious two bedroom unit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
690 sqft
9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #603, Miami, FL 33172 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
8530 NW 3rd Ln
8530 Northwest 3rd Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful and private 2 bd/2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
8185 NW 7th St
8185 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
EXCELLENT LOCATION unit at FONTAINEBLEAU GARDENS, this condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plenty of closet space and spacious accommodating rooms. New A/C & water heater, new Bath shower. All unit have Tile & wood floor. W&D Hook Up inside.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
8231 NW 5th Ln
8231 Northwest 5th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Location!! Location!! Location!! Lovely two story townhome condo at Mira Villas. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. All tile downstairs and laminated wood floor upstairs. Bathrooms are newly remodeled , full size washer and dryer, Spacious back patio.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10300 NW 9th St Cir
10300 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Stunning 3/2 unit in Indian Lake Village.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
290 Nw 109th Ave
290 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two floors brand new Luxury Villa at Century Park West Gated Community. Modern & spacious 2 x 2 1/2 in the 2 floors. New appliances, A/C, Dishwasher & electrical water heater. Features include: formal living and dining.

1 of 17

Last updated April 6
Century Park
1 Unit Available
8830 West Flagler Street
8830 W Flagler St, Fountainebleau, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1475 sqft
West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33174 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dayan Cerda, Island Brokers, (305) 773-2241. Available from: 03/24/2020. No pets allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Fountainebleau

1 of 32

Last updated August 16
Westchester
1 Unit Available
9010 SW 11th St
9010 Southwest 11th Street, Westchester, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
WALLED IN AND GATED! GREAT CURB APPEAL! SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. LG SINGLE OR BONDED FAMILY. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED IN ALL ROOMS. ENTER FORMAL LIVING ROOM W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS AND OTHER AREAS - FULL TILE.OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE INCLUDES IT'S OWN BATH.
Results within 5 miles of Fountainebleau
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14
Golden Pines
43 Units Available
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,742
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated June 14
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14
$
Riviera
41 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,105
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14
Coral Gables Section
23 Units Available
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,103
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,033
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14
$
Glenvar Heights
15 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,556
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14
$
52 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,500
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14
18 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,069
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14
$
Douglas
12 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14
$
26 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14
$
Village of Merrick Park
34 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,735
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13
$
Sunset West
13 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14
$
West Miami
232 Units Available
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,476
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
882 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14
Crafts
174 Units Available
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,049
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,409
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fountainebleau, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fountainebleau renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

