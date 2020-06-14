Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 PM

144 Apartments for rent in Country Club, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Country Club renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
Contact for Availability
Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
947 sqft
This community has great amenities such as an on-site gym, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. The pet-friendly property is just minutes from the retail and dining areas along Palmetto Expressway. Units feature hardwood flooring.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6995 NW 173rd Dr
6995 Northwest 173rd Drive, Country Club, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE TOWNHOUSE WITH AMAZING LAKE VIEW!. UNIT LOCATED IN BONITA GOLFVIEW TOWNVILLAS, A QUIET AND SAFE COMMUNITY IN PALM SPRINGS NORTH AREA. IT FEATURES 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM, PLUS BONUS BEDROOM.
Results within 1 mile of Country Club

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Miami Lakes Industrial Park
1 Unit Available
5779 NW 151st St Miami Lakes
5779 Northwest 151st Street, Miami Lakes, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,490
3000 sqft
3,000 sqft Warehouse - Property Id: 158414 ARCHITECTURAL BEAUTY. 3000 square foot, two story flex space with gorgeous interiors suit for a myriad of uses. Must see to appreciate.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12723 SW 49th Ct
12723 SW 49th Court, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3/2 townhouse located in Bellagio in Vizcaya. Open floor plan, tiles & wood floors, spacious, large private patio, garage. All bedrooms upstairs, Gated Community with Security and Many Amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Country Club
Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
35 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Pembroke Falls
29 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
140 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy beauty that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Hialeah has to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
34 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,942
1319 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
41 Units Available
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1466 sqft
Welcome to Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats, a private enclave of new luxury rental residences within a gated community and conveniently located adjacent to the newly opened Pines City Center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1335 sqft
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,448
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Pembroke Pointe
10 Units Available
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1391 sqft
Modern homes with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and Roman tubs in bathrooms. Short distance from Pembroke Lakes Mall. The pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and trash valet service, among other facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,488
1479 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
95 Units Available
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1579 sqft
Catalina at Miramar is a BRAND NEW townhome luxury rental community offering the best location in an attractive atmosphere that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Miramar has to offer.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2123 Renaissance Blvd
2123 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
665 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1/1 in Enclave, move in ready with wood floors, stainless steel appliances and nice balcony. Community has many amenities and its close to shopping centers and restaurants. (RLNE5855300)

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
228 SW 83rd Way Apt 208 33025
228 Southwest 83rd Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LAKEFRONT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH W/WASHER DRYER INSIDE - Property Id: 287403 Spectacular lake front views from every room in this private 1/1 second floor apt. in the heart of Pembroke Pines.

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Grand Palms
1 Unit Available
15621 SW 16th Ct
15621 16th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION AND LOCATION!!! GORGEOUS 2 STORY HOME WITH GARDEN VIEW IN PRESTIGIOUS GRAND PALMS GOLF AND COUNTRY RESORT. 4 BED AND 2 1/2 BATH. THE MASTER BEDROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2400 E Preserve Way Apt 104
2400 Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1132 sqft
Great 3/2 unit in Miramar, next to the Club house, enjoy community pool, fitness center, near tennis court. Sit on your patio and look at the lake.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2081 Renaissance Blvd Apt 203
2081 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
GORGEOUS 2-2 UNIT WITH WOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. LOCATED IN THE BEATIFUL COMMUNITY "THE ENCLAVE AT MIRAMAR". APARTMENT IS READY TO MOVE NOW.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Century Village
1 Unit Available
13705 SW 12th St
13705 Southwest 12th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Best section of CENTURY VILLAGE !! Largest one bedroom model with oversized living dining room floor plan. Washer/Dryer inside unit. Beautiful lake view and enclosed balcony for additional space.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pembroke Lakes South
1 Unit Available
516 SW 113th Way
516 Southwest 113th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
Beautiful, well maintained and remodeled 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Boasting modern remodeled white kitchen cabinets with black Granite counter tops. Brand new flat-top ceramic stove.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3044 SW 129TH AV
3044 Southwest 129th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1560 sqft
VERY NICE TOWNHOUSE WITH SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. LARGE KITCHEN, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, WOOD FLOORS ON STAIRS AND SECOND LEVEL. 3 BEDROOMS WITH 3 FULL BATHS... ONE BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
12414 NW 17 ct
12414 NW 17 Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1687 sqft
Like New!!! BEAUTIFUL UNIT with a PRIVATE LOCATION - 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Century Village
1 Unit Available
901 SW 128th Ter
901 Southwest 128th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
CLEAN 2BED/2BATH CONDO WITH A FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER COMBO----ALL WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT---ENCLOSED TERRACE---GOLF AND WATER VIEWS----EAT-IN KITCHEN---WALK TO THE CLUBHOUSE----WALK-IN SHOWER IN THE MASTER BATHROOM---HUGE WALK-IN
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Country Club, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Country Club renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

