Apartment List
/
FL
/
miami springs
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 PM

289 Apartments for rent in Miami Springs, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Miami Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
541 DEER RUN, ,
541 Deer Run, Miami Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Gorgeous half acre 4/2 Golf Course Across Street - Property Id: 297436 Gorgeous property across street from golf course. Beautiful community minutes from Miami Airport. Downtown and Brickell area is about 10 minute drive. 9 foot deep pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
420 Falcon Avenue
420 Falcon Avenue, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Miami Springs Home - Property Id: 297111 HOUSE FOR RENT AVAILABLE 8/1/2020: 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, plus office/den and bonus room with private fenced yard in quiet Miami Springs neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
1001 Oriole Ave
1001 Oriole Avenue, Miami Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious home in Miami Springs! Property is a corner lot with a large yard, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living/dining room, wood floors and so much more! Credit, background check and employment verification are required. Non-smokers only.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
1102 Meadowlark Ave
1102 Meadowlark Ave, Miami Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Completely remodeled corner house with an open floor plan, owners thought of all details when remodeling this beauty.
Results within 5 miles of Miami Springs
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
Golden Pines
43 Units Available
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,742
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Coconut Grove
92 Units Available
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,637
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Coral Gables Section
23 Units Available
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,103
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,033
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
52 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,500
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,069
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
$
Douglas
12 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Fontainbleau East
25 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
West Miami
232 Units Available
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,476
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
882 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Crafts
174 Units Available
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,049
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,409
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Fontainbleau East
49 Units Available
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,854
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1129 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Divine Living comes to Miami… An in-home experience that will impress. Choose from our one, two and three-bedroom residences that offer a vibrant appeal for today’s renters. Don’t just live, live divine...
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
West Miami
71 Units Available
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,530
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Golden Pines
182 Units Available
MB Station
3170 Coral Way, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,605
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
990 sqft
HIGH CALIBER LIVING – THE MB STATION WAY Nestled between the sought-out Brickell and Coral Gables Miami districts, MB Station offers an unparalleled lifestyle from the inside, out.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Little Havana
18 Units Available
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
994 sqft
Welcome home to Riverview Apartments in Downtown Miami, a new rental community anchored in the heart of the burgeoning city's metro area. Enjoy incredible views of the cityscape, the Miami River apartment building, and the entire Brickell area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Model City
1 Unit Available
1050 NW 43 ST
1050 Northwest 43rd Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1550 sqft
1st and Security! Spacious Renovated 3/2 Home - Property Id: 299837 First and Security With Approved Credit and Income! This home has been completely renovated from top to bottom! Porcelain tile floors, restored wood flooring, stainless steel

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
957 NW 75 ST
957 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1550 sqft
1st And Security! Wonderful 3/2 Home! - Property Id: 299762 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape! Gated

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Model City
1 Unit Available
773 NW 61 ST
773 Northwest 61st Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Move In With One Month! Wonderful 4/2 Home! - Property Id: 299437 Move In With One Month!!! Fantastic Opportunity! Spanish Style four bedroom and two bath home! New kitchen, new bathrooms, new wood floors, new exterior paint and new landscape!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
340 W Flagler St
340 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1290 sqft
Located in Downtown Miami a short walk from the Government Center (Metro rail and Metro Mover Station), court district, federal buildings, maim Miami public library and city center. Fast access to Brickell, I-95 and 836.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Granada
1 Unit Available
1413 San Marco Ave
1413 San Marco Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
1413 San Marco Avenue - Property Id: 289253 Lovely 1920's Old Spanish home in Coral Gables now for rent. This home has an open floor plan with many original features including a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a large kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Douglas
1 Unit Available
888 S Douglas Rd 1602F
888 S Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1105 sqft
Puerta De Palmas - Property Id: 174438 Beautiful unit in the most elegant building in Coral Gables. The unit has ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and hardwood floors in living areas.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405
8401 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visions at Fountainbleau Park II Condo 2/2 - Top floor, updated, spacious two bedroom unit.
City Guide for Miami Springs, FL

Miami Springs, founded during the infamous South Florida land boom of the 1920's, originally was named Country Club Estates by Glenn Hammond Curtiss, one of the town's founding fathers who incidentally is widely considered to be "The Father of Naval Aviation." Miami Springs, along with the Miami suburbs of Opa-Locka and Coral Gables, were the first planned communities in The Sunshine State.

Miami Springs is a community within a communitydowntown Miami proper to be more specific, and smack dab in the middle of the Little Havana neighborhood with all of its restaurants and colorful residents. Miami Springs is shaped like an isosceles triangle, bordered by NW 36th Street and the Miami International Airport to the south, the Miami River Canal to the northeast, and the Ludlam Canal and Florida East Coast Railroad Yard to the west. About 14,000 residents live year-round in the 2.9-square-mile Miami Springs community, and according to the Miami Springs Airport Area Chamber of Commerce, finding a home for rent here may prove to be a daunting task.

Having trouble with Craigslist Miami Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Miami Springs, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Miami Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Miami Springs 2 BedroomsMiami Springs 3 BedroomsMiami Springs Accessible ApartmentsMiami Springs Apartments with Balcony
Miami Springs Apartments with GarageMiami Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiami Springs Apartments with Parking
Miami Springs Apartments with PoolMiami Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerMiami Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FL
Highland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College