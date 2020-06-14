289 Apartments for rent in Miami Springs, FL with hardwood floors
Miami Springs, founded during the infamous South Florida land boom of the 1920's, originally was named Country Club Estates by Glenn Hammond Curtiss, one of the town's founding fathers who incidentally is widely considered to be "The Father of Naval Aviation." Miami Springs, along with the Miami suburbs of Opa-Locka and Coral Gables, were the first planned communities in The Sunshine State.
Miami Springs is a community within a communitydowntown Miami proper to be more specific, and smack dab in the middle of the Little Havana neighborhood with all of its restaurants and colorful residents. Miami Springs is shaped like an isosceles triangle, bordered by NW 36th Street and the Miami International Airport to the south, the Miami River Canal to the northeast, and the Ludlam Canal and Florida East Coast Railroad Yard to the west. About 14,000 residents live year-round in the 2.9-square-mile Miami Springs community, and according to the Miami Springs Airport Area Chamber of Commerce, finding a home for rent here may prove to be a daunting task.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Miami Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.