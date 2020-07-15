187 Apartments for rent in Hialeah Gardens, FL with balconies
"Hialeah Park is the most beautiful race track in the world." Joseph E. Widener, American art collector.
Just 10 miles from Miami, the city of Hialeah Gardens has a flourishing residential community and a top-quality golf course, which has been playing host to the PGA tour since the early 1960s. But golf fans knew that already, right? For those who live outside of the state of Florida and who are not golfing aficionados, it is probably most associated with Hialeah Park Race Track -- also known as the Miami Jockey Club -- which lies just a few miles down the road. Here, the historic grandstand and trackside buildings were constructed with some wonderful architectural designs in the 1920s. The park itself is noted as an official National Historic Landmark. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hialeah Gardens renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.