Apartment List
/
FL
/
hialeah gardens
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:15 PM

187 Apartments for rent in Hialeah Gardens, FL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
8806 Northwest 114th Terrace
8806 Northwest 114th Terrace, Hialeah Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1125 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
8852 NW 114th Ter
8852 Northwest 114th Terrace, Hialeah Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Well cared property in a family oriented community - Property Id: 312314 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new porcelain floor, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, freshly painted inside and out

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
10704 NW 88th Ave
10704 Northwest 88th Avenue, Hialeah Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Modern Luxury Townhome for rent in Hialeah Gardens. You won’t find anything like this in the area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
9549 NW 114th Ln
9549 Northwest 114th Lane, Hialeah Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Hialeah Gardens, Florida.
Results within 1 mile of Hialeah Gardens
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
$
11 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
Studio
$1,238
1171 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
1386 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1775 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2860 W 80 ST
2860 West 80th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
FIRST FLOOR TOWNHOME 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMS. PATIO ON THE BACK AND NICE LAYOUT , WAsher and Dryer inside the unit Small pet ok EASY TO SHOW TENANT OCCUPIED. 2 cars assigned parking . Additional should use street parking .

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3244 W 98th Pl
3244 West 98th Place, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
THIS BEAUTIFUL GREENDALE HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 1/2 BATHROOMS PLUS LOFT IS ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE AREA. 2 MASTER SUITES -ONE ON THE GROUND FLOOR AND ONE ON SECOND FLOOR-.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14949 NW 92nd Ave
14949 Northwest 92nd Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Gorgeous one-story home located in Genesis Garden community. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, ceramic floors throughout, with a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9386 W 32nd Lane
9386 West 32nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL VILLA IN GATED COMMUNITY, 3 B / 2½ B/ 2 PARKING SPACES IN FRONT OF THE PROPERTY IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GOOD SCHOOLS AND IMMEDIATE ACCESS TO I-75, TURNPIKE, PALMETTO, AND IMPORTANT MALLS.

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9080 NW 158th St
9080 NW 158th St, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Virtual Tour & Video Tour Available - Lakefront two-story townhome w/ 1 car garage and driveway for extra guest parking.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3355 W 93rd Pl
3355 W 93rd Pl, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Almost new in Bonterra. Three bedrooms & 2.5 baths, home features tile floors downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances and cabinet wood with granite top in the kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9263 W 33rd Ln
9263 West 33rd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous Mediterranean Villa, 3 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms a resort style community. Home features ceramic tile in first floor, carpet in second floor.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5775 W 20 Ave Unit #102. Hialeah.
5775 West 20th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
996 sqft
2bed / 2bath primer piso. Westland Gardens. Hermoso apartamento, pintura fresca, sin alfombra, piscina comunitaria y cancha de tenis. Cerca del centro comercial y escuelas . GRAN PATIO PRIVADO PAVIMENTADO. 2bed / 2bath first floor. Westland Gardens.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9323 W 33 AVE
9323 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful new Villa with fenced patio, 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Ceramic floors on the first floor and carpet on the second floor. stainless steel appliances and Granit Counter Top.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6520 W 27 Ct
6520 West 27th Court, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment for rent at Lago Grande condominium. Nice gated community, close to the Palmetto and Okeechobee, shopping centers, and more. Tile floors through the apartment, screened small porch, new stove and dishwasher.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1900 W 54th St
1900 West 54th Street, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Location, Location, Location! Centrally located Unit in the Heart of Hialeah.This 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Apartment with an Open Balcony and Renovated Kitchen is just waiting for the Right Tenant to Call Home.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5490 W 22nd Ln
5490 West 22nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful two story corner townhouse! Spacious living room, dining room, modern fully equipped kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, balconies. Covered back terrace, utility room.

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9784 W 34th Ct
9784 West 34th Court, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautiful new modern home located in the gated community of BONTERRA with a separate IN-LAWS QUARTER OR OFFICE SPACE! Open concept with center island, modern kitchen with white wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and high profile granite
Results within 5 miles of Hialeah Gardens
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1266 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
19 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
28 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,565
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
26 Units Available
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
$
55 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,473
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
City Guide for Hialeah Gardens, FL

"Hialeah Park is the most beautiful race track in the world." Joseph E. Widener, American art collector.

Just 10 miles from Miami, the city of Hialeah Gardens has a flourishing residential community and a top-quality golf course, which has been playing host to the PGA tour since the early 1960s. But golf fans knew that already, right? For those who live outside of the state of Florida and who are not golfing aficionados, it is probably most associated with Hialeah Park Race Track -- also known as the Miami Jockey Club -- which lies just a few miles down the road. Here, the historic grandstand and trackside buildings were constructed with some wonderful architectural designs in the 1920s. The park itself is noted as an official National Historic Landmark. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Hialeah Gardens, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hialeah Gardens renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Hialeah Gardens 2 BedroomsHialeah Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHialeah Gardens 3 Bedrooms
Hialeah Gardens Apartments with BalconiesHialeah Gardens Apartments with ParkingHialeah Gardens Apartments with Pools
Hialeah Gardens Apartments with Washer-DryersMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCountry Club, FLMiami Lakes, FLMiami Springs, FLMiami Gardens, FLSweetwater, FLWest Little River, FL
Brownsville, FLTamiami, FLFountainebleau, FLCoral Gables, FLCoral Terrace, FLWestchester, FLUniversity Park, FLWest Miami, FLGolden Glades, FLNorth Miami, FLPinewood, FLSouthwest Ranches, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale